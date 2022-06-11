Police identify 3 killed in Tennessee mass shooting
Police have identified the three people who were killed in a Tennessee mass shooting last weekend that also injured 14 others.
Chattanooga Police on Friday said the three people who died are Darian Hixson, Myrakle Moss and Kevin Brown. Police have said that 14 of the 17 victims in the June 5 shooting were hit by gunfire and another three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene.
Of the three who died, two were killed by gunfire and one was killed by a vehicle. Police did not specify the individual causes of death while naming those who died.
Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile, police have said. Obituary listings say Hixson was 24, Moss was 25 and Brown was 35.
Authorities have arrested Garrian King on a weapons charge in the shooting. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.
An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Chattanooga said King was seen on security camera video exiting a stolen Chevrolet Suburban just after 2 a.m. on June 5 across the street from Mary's Bar & Grill. King was one of a group of three men, two of whom have not been publicly identified by authorities. One of the men wore a mask and carried an AR pistol, according to the affidavit.
The shooting occurred outside the view of the surveillance camera, but the affidavit said King was later recorded holding the gun and getting into a white Land Rover that left the area. The Land Rover was located at King's home Wednesday, according to the affidavit. King admitted to officers that he purchased the gun on May 28. He claimed to have resold it, but the affidavit says officers were able to trace the gun's location and believe that King lied about selling it.
At the time of the shooting, King was on supervised release for a 2017 conviction of being a felon in possession of ammunition. He was being held without bond after his Wednesday arrest.
The shooting came one week after six juveniles were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.
