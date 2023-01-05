Police: Housemate of slain Idaho students saw man in black
A woman who lived at the home where four University of Idaho students were killed awoke to the sound of crying that night to find a masked man in black clothing who walked past her and toward a sliding glass door, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.
The unidentified housemate, who wasn't harmed in the attack, told authorities she opened her second-floor door at around 4 a.m. after hearing the crying and then stood in "frozen shock" as the man, whom she didn't recognize, walked past her, the police investigator said. She then went back into her room and locked the door.
Kohberger was flown from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested, to Idaho on Wednesday and was due to appear Thursday in a court in Moscow, the college town where the attack happened. He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary in the closely watched case that struck fear into the community along the Idaho-Washington border.
His attorney in Pennsylvania, where his parents live and where he was arrested, has said he is eager to be exonerated.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath at the crime scene, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.
The affidavit written by Moscow, Idaho Police Cpl. Brett Payne was made public just minutes before a court hearing began for the man accused in the Nov. 13 deaths, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger arrived in Idaho late Wednesday on a law enforcement jet and was handed over to local authorities after his arrest in the case last week in Pennsylvania.
He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary in the closely watched case that has grabbed the nation's attention and rocked the small college town on the Idaho-Washington border.
His attorney in Pennsylvania, where his parents live and where he was arrested, has said he is eager to be exonerated.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students was extradited to Idaho, where he's charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Bryan Kohberger's arrival in the state also means sealed documents that could answer key questions in the closely watched case will soon be released publicly.
Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police to a small regional airport near the Idaho border and handed over to local authorities Wednesday evening. Uniformed law enforcement officers were waiting on the tarmac for the plane to land and then escorted the handcuffed Kohberger to a caravan of five vehicles for the short drive from Washington across the Idaho border.
He was due to appear Thursday in Latah County court in Moscow, the college town where the attack happened.
The public release of court documents could shed some light on Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson's reasons for accusing Kohburger in the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin and answer key questions about how authorities built a case against him.
Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in eastern Pennsylvania last week and agreed to be extradited to Idaho. His attorney in Pennsylvania, Monroe County chief public defender Jason LaBar, said Kohberger was eager to be exonerated and described him as "an ordinary guy." He said Kohberger would be represented by the chief public defender in Idaho's Kootenai County once in the state.
Police have released few details about the investigation and a magistrate judge has issued a sweeping gag order barring attorneys, law enforcement agencies and other officials from discussing the case.
The nighttime attack at the home near the University of Idaho campus spread fear in Moscow and the surrounding area, as authorities seemed stumped by the brutal stabbings. Investigators appeared to make a breakthrough, however, after searching for a white sedan that was seen around the time of the killings and analyzing DNA evidence collected from the crime scene.
Investigators have said they were still searching for a motive and the weapon used in the attack.
The bodies of Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington, were found Nov. 13 at the rental home where the women lived. Kernodle and Chapin were dating, and he had been visiting the house that night.
Latah County prosecutors have said they believe Kohberger broke into the victims' home intending to commit murder.
Although Moscow police have been tightlipped about the investigation, authorities last month asked the public for help finding a white sedan that was seen near the scene of the crime -- specifically, a 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra. Tips poured in and investigators soon announced they were sifting through a pool of around 20,000 potential vehicles.
Meanwhile, Kohberger apparently stayed in Pullman, Washington, through the end of the semester at WSU. Then he drove across country to his parents' home in Pennsylvania, accompanied by his father. They were in a white Elantra.
While driving through Indiana, Kohberger was pulled over twice on the same day -- first by a Hancock County Sheriff's deputy and a few minutes later by an Indiana state trooper.
Body camera video of the first stop released by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office shows Kohberger behind the wheel and his father in the passenger seat on Dec. 15. Both men told the law enforcement officer that they were traveling from WSU before the officer sent them on their way with a warning for following too closely.
The Indiana State Police released bodycam footage of the second stop. The agency said that at the time, there was no information available to the trooper that would have identified Kohberger as a suspect in the killings. Kohberger was again given a warning for following too closely.
Associated Press writers Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Manuel Valdes in Seattle contributed to this story.
