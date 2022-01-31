Advertisement
Police: Firefighter shot while working California blaze
Published Monday, January 31, 2022 2:32PM EST Last Updated Monday, January 31, 2022 2:32PM EST
STOCKTON, CALIF. -- A firefighter was shot while working a fire in the Central Valley city of Stockton early Monday, police said.
The firefighter was taken to an area hospital and there was no condition information, the Stockton Police Department said in a brief Twitter post.
“Officers have detained a subject at the scene,” it said.