STOCKTON, CALIF. -- A firefighter was shot while working a fire in the Central Valley city of Stockton early Monday, police said.

The firefighter was taken to an area hospital and there was no condition information, the Stockton Police Department said in a brief Twitter post.

This morning, while working a fire in the area of Aurora Street & Washington Street, a Stockton Firefighter was shot. The firefighter has been transported to an area hospital. There is no update on the firefighter’s condition. Officers have detained a subject at the scene. pic.twitter.com/5OxnDzHxKJ — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) January 31, 2022

“Officers have detained a subject at the scene,” it said.