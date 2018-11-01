Police can't find woman recorded in 'white and hot' viral racist rant
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 8:25AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police in North Carolina say they can't find the white woman recorded threatening her black neighbours while they waited for AAA.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tell news outlets they attempted to serve a warrant Tuesday on 51-year-old Susan Westwood for misusing 911. Criminal summons for communicating threats and simple assault were issued last week.
And now police have released audio from the 911 calls . Leisa and Mary Garris called twice to report harassment. Westwood called 911 as well, telling the dispatcher she would pay $2,500 "to get them out of here."
Westwood has since been fired from the $125,000-per-year job she boasted about while the sisters recorded the encounter.
The sisters' attorney Michael Phillips says the apartment complex has agreed to initiate a process of evicting Westwood.
