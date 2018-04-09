

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Police say the driver of a charter bus full of high school students didn't brake before hitting an overpass on a Long Island parkway where commercial traffic is prohibited.

State police Major David Candelaria told a news conference on Monday that the driver apparently was unaware of the restriction despite roadside signs warning about it.

A sign posted by the state on the overpass in Lakeview, New York, says the clearance is 7 feet, 7 inches. The height of the bus was believed to be about 12 feet.

Two 17-year-old girls were hospitalized with serious injuries from the Sunday night crash.

The group had arrived at Kennedy Airport after a spring break trip to Europe and was heading to a drop-off location in Huntington Station.