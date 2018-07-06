

The Associated Press





Los Angeles police have arrested a woman they believe abandoned her young son at the main downtown train station.

Police took 31-year-old woman into custody Thursday afternoon when she returned to Union Station. She was later booked on suspicion of child endangerment.

The woman remains jailed on $100,000 bail and it wasn't clear whether she had an attorney.

Police say the 7-year-old boy was found wandering the station Wednesday evening. Authorities and workers say the boy and his mother were seen eating together at a cafe, but the woman walked away when confronted.

Police say she was detained when she returned some 19 hours later and the boy - who'd been unable to communicate with authorities - was reunited with other family members.