Police arrest 2 after building fire kills 27 in New Delhi

Rescuers work at the site of a fire in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Shonal Ganguly) Rescuers work at the site of a fire in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Shonal Ganguly)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social