

The Associated Press





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Police say five people, including an 8-year-old girl, have been shot during a memorial service in upstate New York.

Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler says the shooting happened about 9 p.m. Thursday. He says ages of the male and female victims range from 8 to 35 years old.

The Post-Standard reports that witnesses say they saw two to three possible shooters and heard at least 10 shots. Police have not confirmed the number of shooters or revealed a possible motive.

Fowler says this “very tragic event” deserves closure and asked anyone with information to assist the investigation.

Neighbours told police about 50 people had gathered outside a house to commemorate a man who had recently died of cancer.