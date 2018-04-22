

Police in Nashville say at least three people are dead and four others have been wounded in a mass shooting at a Waffle House, where a nude gunman allegedly opened fire early Sunday morning.

The incident allegedly occurred at 3:25 a.m.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says on Twitter that a patron "wrestled away the gunman's rifle."

Police say the suspect was nude and fled on foot. He is described as a white man with short hair.

Authorities are now seeking Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Il., as a "person of interest" in the shooting. They say the gunman arrived in a vehicle registered to him.

"He shed his coat and is nude," police tweeted.