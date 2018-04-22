Police: 3 dead after nude gunman opens fire at Waffle House
The Metro Nashville Police Department responds to a suspected mass shooting at a Waffle House near Nashville, Ten., on Apr. 22, 2018. (Metro Nashville PD)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, April 22, 2018 7:29AM EDT
Police in Nashville say at least three people are dead and four others have been wounded in a mass shooting at a Waffle House, where a nude gunman allegedly opened fire early Sunday morning.
The incident allegedly occurred at 3:25 a.m.
The Metro Nashville Police Department says on Twitter that a patron "wrestled away the gunman's rifle."
Police say the suspect was nude and fled on foot. He is described as a white man with short hair.
Authorities are now seeking Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Il., as a "person of interest" in the shooting. They say the gunman arrived in a vehicle registered to him.
"He shed his coat and is nude," police tweeted.
BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018
