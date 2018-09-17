

The Associated Press





SILVER SPRING, Md. -- A 10-year-old boy and his parents are dead after police say the boy's father shot four family members and himself at their Maryland home.

Montgomery County police said in a release that officers and fire and rescue personnel called to a home in Silver Spring early Monday for a report of multiple people shot found five members of a family shot.

Police say 57-year-old Yong Mun Kim shot his wife, 48-year-old Sang Yeon Kim, their two children, and his wife's 22-year-old daughter. The parents died on the scene and their 10-year-old son, Andy, died at a trauma centre. Police say the adult daughter and the second child were in critical condition.

Police say detectives believe the shooting was a domestic-related event that was contained within the home.