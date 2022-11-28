Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women

Protesters gather in front of the home of Poland`s ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to voice anger at what they regard as an erosion of women`s rights under his conservative government and a recent remark about women using alcohol. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Protesters gather in front of the home of Poland`s ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to voice anger at what they regard as an erosion of women`s rights under his conservative government and a recent remark about women using alcohol. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social