    • Poland's new government dismisses state media heads for becoming too politicized

    Leader of the previously ruling right-wing party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, arriving at the headquarters of Poland's state-owned TVP broadcaster to protest the steps taken by the new pro-European Union government which is moving to free the media from the previous team's political control and restore their objectivity and fairness, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday Dec. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Leader of the previously ruling right-wing party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, arriving at the headquarters of Poland's state-owned TVP broadcaster to protest the steps taken by the new pro-European Union government which is moving to free the media from the previous team's political control and restore their objectivity and fairness, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday Dec. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
    WARSAW -

    The management of Polish public television, radio and news agency PAP have been dismissed, the culture ministry said on Wednesday, as one public news channel that critics said had become politicized under the previous government went off air.

    Critics say that state-run media, in particular 24-hour news channel TVP Info, became an outlet for propaganda during Law and Justice's (PiS) eight years in office. Prime Minister Donald Tusk's coalition has vowed to create new stations that take a more balanced approach.

    On Wednesday the signal of TVP Info disappeared and was replaced by that of the first channel of public television. The same happened to its website.

    "The end of TVPiS. TVP Info was turned off," Civic Platform - the biggest party in the new government - said on social media platform X.

    On Tuesday Poland's new parliament adopted a resolution calling on "all state authorities to immediately take action aimed at restoring constitutional order in terms of citizens' access to reliable information and the functioning of public media."

    Media showed footage of PiS politicians appearing in the evening at the headquarters of public television to "defend democracy," as their leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski told reporters outside.

    "The illegal actions of the Minister of Culture in relation to TVP, Polish Radio and PAP show how the authorities that supposedly care about the rule of law violate it at every step" former PiS Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on platform X.

    "We will not give up. We will not allow for a dictatorship to be built in Poland."

