Plans for news conference with Trump, NATO leader scuttled
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks to his motorcade vehicle as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Wednesday, May 16, 2018. (AP / Carolyn Kaster)
Ken Thomas and Jill Colvin, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 12:38PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump is meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House, but the two leaders aren't expected to hold a joint news conference.
A press conference Thursday wasn't announced by the White House. NATO had publicized plans for one but cautioned the schedule was subject to change.
The White House didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. But a person familiar with the president's thinking says Trump wasn't in the mood to hold the news conference and had been unhappy about how his spokesman was treated during a Monday briefing. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning.
The meeting is happening on the anniversary of the start of the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
- Trump draws rebuke for 'animal' remark at immigration talk
- 18 acquitted in $50M diamond heist at Brussels airport in 2013
- U.S. has a daunting to-do list to get ready for N. Korea summit
- Iran deal: Merkel cautious on compensation after U.S. pullout