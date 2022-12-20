Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas

FILE - Dr. Elizabeth Brett Daily enters an exam room consult with a patient about the medical abortion process at a Planned Parenthood clinic on Oct. 12, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state where voters affirmed abortion rights this summer. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) FILE - Dr. Elizabeth Brett Daily enters an exam room consult with a patient about the medical abortion process at a Planned Parenthood clinic on Oct. 12, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state where voters affirmed abortion rights this summer. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social