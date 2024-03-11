World

    Plane veered off flight path after both pilots fell asleep, Indonesian authorities say

    A Batik Air passenger plane is pictured at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Indonesia in 2022. (Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) A Batik Air passenger plane is pictured at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Indonesia in 2022. (Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Indonesia’s transport ministry will launch an investigation after two Batik Air pilots fell asleep during a recent flight, according to state news agency Antara, citing the ministry’s civil aviation director-general M Kristi Endah Murni.

    According to a preliminary report released Saturday by the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT), both the pilot and co-pilot fell asleep simultaneously for 28 minutes during a flight from Kendari in Southeast Sulawesi province to the capital Jakarta on January 25, causing navigational errors as “the aircraft was not in the correct flight path.”

    None on board - including 153 passengers and four flight attendants - were injured during the flight, and there was no damage to the aircraft, the KNKT preliminary report said.

    The flight, BTK6723, lasted two hours and 35 minutes, and successfully landed in Jakarta, according to Antara and the preliminary report.

