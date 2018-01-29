Plane makes emergency landing on California freeway
This image made from a video provided by Dora Noriega shows a plane that landed on a freeway south of Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (Dora Noriega via AP)
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 2:20AM EST
COSTA MESA, Calif. - Officials say a small plane has made a nighttime emergency landing on a freeway south of Los Angeles.
The Costa Mesa Fire Department tweeted Sunday night that the plane landed safely, its occupants got out and that no injuries were reported.
#CMFR on scene of a small aircraft that landed on the 55 Frwy. Occupants are out and no injuries reported. #breaking— Costa Mesa FD (@CMFD_PIO) January 29, 2018
KNBC reported that the Beech G33 plane was on its way to land at John Wayne Airport in the city of Santa Ana when the pilot reported engine trouble.
The plane landed near a freeway exit and was seen in images with emergency workers surrounding it.
