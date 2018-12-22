Plane makes emergency landing on Alabama highway
This photo provided by Fredie Carmichael shows a single-engine plane which made an emergency landing on Interstate 20 in Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Fredie Carmichael via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 9:54PM EST
TALLADEGA, Ala. -- A small airplane made an emergency landing on an Alabama highway in front of shocked drivers.
According to WXIA-TV , Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt says the flight originated from Talladega Municipal Airport and made the emergency landing nearby on Interstate 20 on Saturday afternoon.
The FAA says the single-engine plane was carrying two people. Alabama State Troopers tell Al.com that the emergency landing was due to engine failure and no one was injured.
One driver tweeted a video of the airplane moments after the landing.
