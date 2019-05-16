Plane lands on Florida highway in rush hour traffic
A driver, center, of a black Acura, far left, talks on a cell phone after the vehicle was struck by a small plane making a crash landing on the eastbound ramp of Maitland Blvd. to Interstate 4, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Maitland, Fla. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 10:25PM EDT
MAITLAND, Fla. -- A small airplane made an emergency landing on a Florida highway ramp during rush hour and crashed into a car.
News outlets report the plane landed Thursday around 5:30 p.m. on an Interstate 4 on-ramp in Maitland, just north of Orlando.
Maitland Police Lt. Louis Grindle says there were no injuries.
Grindle says the pilot reported the airplane had run out of fuel.
The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says the aircraft had been heading to Orlando Executive Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
