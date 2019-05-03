

The Associated Press





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Officials say a charter plane travelling from Cuba to north Florida ended up in a river at the end of a runway.

A Naval Air Station Jacksonville news release says a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, crashed into the St. Johns River Friday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter that a marine unit responded to assist. The plane was in shallow water and not submerged. Officials say everyone on the plane was alive and accounted for.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter that teams were working to control jet fuel in the water.

Officials didn’t immediately say what caused the plane to leave the runway.