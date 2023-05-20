Plane crash in Swiss mountains kills three

Competitors climb on their way to the "Col De Tsena Refien" pass under a starry sky, during the 22nd Glacier Patrol race near Arolla, Switzerland, this Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP) Competitors climb on their way to the "Col De Tsena Refien" pass under a starry sky, during the 22nd Glacier Patrol race near Arolla, Switzerland, this Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social