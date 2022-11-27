Plane caught in power lines after crash in U.S., crews work to rescue 2 occupants

A small plane rests on live power lines after crashing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg, Md. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) A small plane rests on live power lines after crashing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg, Md. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane in Miami

NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

  • Banks to give financial update in Q4 results ahead of possible recession next year

    Canadian banks are set to reveal how they're faring in the lead up to a possible recession as they report quarterly earnings this week. As central banks raise interest rates to slow inflation, economic fears have held bank stocks back compared with the overall market, so analysts will be looking to see how well set up the sector is before an expected slowdown next year.

  • Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees

    Pretty much everyone hates Airbnb cleaning fees -- those pesky charges tacked on to your vacation rental bill that supposedly cover the costs to get the place ready for the next visitors. Travelers don't like the expense, and hosts don't like charging them, either.

Lifestyle

Sports

  • NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane in Miami

    NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday.

  • Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title

    Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social