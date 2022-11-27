Plane caught in power lines after crash in U.S., crews work to rescue 2 occupants
A small plane carrying two people got stuck in live power lines Sunday evening in Maryland, causing widespread power outages in the surrounding county as officials worked to extricate the aircraft and its occupants.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the single-engine plane, which had departed White Plains, New York, crashed into the power lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. The FAA said two people were aboard.
Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said on Twitter that the people on board, identified by Maryland State Police as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. and passenger Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana, are uninjured and that rescuers had been in contact with them. He had at one point said in a video message that three people were on the plane but later clarified that it was two.
Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein told reporters that it would take until 9:30 p.m. or later to have all the resources in place to proceed with rescue efforts, but he gave no timetable for how long after that it would take to bring the plane occupants down.
Goldstein said that utility contractors will first work to ground the high-tension wires to make it safe for rescuers to work. Fire crews will then use bucket trucks or a crane to make the plane stable by chaining it or strapping it to the tower. After the plane is more stable, Goldstein said, rescuers will use the crane or bucket trucks to bring the two people down. He said rescuers are periodically contacting them by cellphone to check on them.
The FAA identified the plane as a Mooney M20J.
The video showed a small white plane positioned nose up near a power tower. A local television station's live video showed the plane remained stuck in the transmission tower after 8 p.m.
The plane was stuck about 100 feet (30 metres) above the ground, and the transmission lines remained live, complicating rescue efforts, Piringer said.
“Everything is still energized at this time," he said.
The utility Pepco reported that about 80,000 customers were without power in Montgomery County. Piringer said that many traffic lights were also out in the area. The utility said in a statement that its personnel were waiting for rescuers to clear them to enter the scene before they can make repairs at the site of the crash.
The crash took place in Gaithersburg, a city of 69,000 people about 24 miles (39 kilometres) northwest of Washington, D.C.
The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate what happened.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations
Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.
Canada's payday from men's World Cup exceeds US$10 million
Canada will leave the World Cup with US$10.5 million from FIFA for its participation at the men's soccer showcase.
Plane caught in power lines after crash in U.S., crews work to rescue 2 occupants
A small plane carrying two people got stuck in live power lines Sunday evening in Maryland, causing widespread power outages in the surrounding county as officials worked to extricate the aircraft and its occupants.
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane in Miami
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday.
Riots in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco win at World Cup
Riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup Sunday.
5 takeaways from Canada’s World Cup loss to Croatia
CTVNews.ca has five main takeaways from Canada’s 4-1 loss to Croatia.
Canada's top five federal contaminated sites to cost taxpayers billions to clean up
With a cost estimate of $4.38 billion, remediation of the Giant Mine, one of the most contaminated sites in Canada, is also expected to be the most expensive federal environmental cleanup in the country's history.
Disgraced former U.K. minister seeks redemption on reality TV show
Matt Hancock, the U.K's scandal-prone former health secretary, is seeking an unlikely form of redemption Sunday: attempting to win 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' -- a gruelling, often gruesome reality show set in the Australian jungle.
Bees living in isolation have half the lifespan they did 50 years ago: study
The lifespan of lab-reared honey bees today is half of what it was fifty years ago, according to a new study, which researchers suggest could be a sign that environmental stress isn't the only factor affecting the global bee population.
Canada
-
Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations
Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.
-
Car was going 187 km/h before crash that killed young B.C. hockey players, coroner finds
Alcohol and speed were factors in a tragic collision that killed three junior hockey players in B.C.'s Lower Mainland last year, according to a coroner's report.
-
Montreal to pay $3 million to protestors whose rights were violated by city police
The City of Montreal will pay more than $3 million to hundreds of protestors whose rights were violated by city police. The settlement will end eight long-running class action lawsuits against the city that allege participants in six protests were illegally arrested or detained by police and were unable to exercise other fundamental rights.
-
Pediatric clinic will start charging for virtual visits in Ontario on Dec. 1
As hospitals in Ottawa and across Ontario deal with an overflow of patients, the Ontario government is cutting some of the fees it pays to doctors who provide online care.
-
New supply of children's medication still limited, pharmacist cautions
Canada is importing more children’s medication amid an unprecedented surge in demand, but the head of the Ontario Pharmacists’ Association warns that the supply will still need to be rationed if it’s going to last.
-
Ottawa commits $39.4M to support Indigenous languages in the North
The federal government says it is investing $39.4 million to support Indigenous languages in the territories.
World
-
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
Russian forces struck eastern and southern Ukraine early Sunday as utility crews scrambled to restore power, water and heating with the onset of snow and frigid temperatures, while civilians continued to leave the southern city of Kherson because of the devastation wreaked by recent attacks and their fears of more ahead.
-
Ukraine nuclear boss says Russia showing signs it may leave occupied plant
The head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy firm said on Sunday there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to leave the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which they seized in March soon after their invasion.
-
Plane caught in power lines after crash in U.S., crews work to rescue 2 occupants
A small plane carrying two people got stuck in live power lines Sunday evening in Maryland, causing widespread power outages in the surrounding county as officials worked to extricate the aircraft and its occupants.
-
Mexico's Lopez Obrador leads massive pro-government march
Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Mexico's capital Sunday in a show of support for President Manuel Lopez Obrador, who before assuming the presidency had led some of the country's biggest protests.
-
Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes
Iraq's government said on Sunday it will recover part of nearly US$2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority in a massive scheme involving a network of businesses and officials.
-
Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother
These are the victims of the Walmart shooting: Randy Blevins, Fernando 'Jesus' Chavez-Barron, Kellie Pyle, Brian Pendleton, Lorenzo Gamble, and Tyneka Johnson.
Politics
-
'Calling a spade a spade': Foreign affairs minister signals tougher stance on China in new Indo-Pacific Strategy
The federal government has unveiled its long-awaited Indo-Pacific Strategy, which details a decade of plans for investment and partnerships in the region, and signals a tougher stance on China going forward.
-
Indo-Pacific strategy launch boosts military spending and visa processing in region
Federal officials are set to make an announcement today in Vancouver about Canada's long-promised Indo-Pacific strategy. A media advisory from Global Affairs Canada says the Indo-Pacific region is key for Canada's economic growth, prosperity and security.
-
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Health
-
Doctors urge parents to get routine vaccines for kids following pandemic disruptions
Preventable diseases like measles could follow trends seen elsewhere in the world and spread quickly in Canada due to a drop in routine vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic, say pediatricians who are urging parents to ensure their kids are fully immunized.
-
Demands for answers, action after Moncton Hospital ER waiting room death
Friends of a man who died waiting for care inside the Moncton Hospital’s ER waiting room this past week held a demonstration Saturday outside the building, demanding answers and action.
-
1M units of imported kids' pain meds now hitting pharmacy shelves as flu rates spike
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the previously announced one million units of imported kids' pain relievers are starting to arrive on pharmacy shelves, while an additional 500,000 units have been ordered and are expected over the next few weeks.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA's Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon
NASA's Orion capsule entered an orbit stretching tens of thousands of kilometres around the moon Friday, as it neared the halfway mark of its test flight.
-
'One to remember': Bright meteor streaks across Manitoba sky
Several people in Manitoba got a clear look at a celestial sight Thursday night. A meteor was caught streaking across the sky in the province, with cameras catching it in Winnipeg and other areas north of the city.
-
Musk says he's granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting 'amnesty' for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.
Entertainment
-
'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie 'Fame' and then belted out the era-defining hit 'Flashdance ... What a Feeling' from 1983's 'Flashdance,' has died. She was 63.
-
Justin Trudeau talks allyship during appearance on 'Canada's Drag Race' spinoff
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an appearance on Friday's episode of "Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World" to offer the contestants words of inspiration before the main challenge.
-
Disgraced former U.K. minister seeks redemption on reality TV show
Matt Hancock, the U.K's scandal-prone former health secretary, is seeking an unlikely form of redemption Sunday: attempting to win 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' -- a gruelling, often gruesome reality show set in the Australian jungle.
Business
-
Layoffs, ultimatums, and an ongoing saga over blue check marks: Elon Musk's first month at Twitter
Sunday officially marks one month since the world's richest man took the helm at Twitter. The billionaire has seemingly left no stone unturned during his whirlwind first month as "Chief Twit." Here is a look at the range of ways Musk (who is still, simultaneously, CEO of his other companies Tesla and SpaceX) has already left his mark on one of the world's most influential social media platforms.
-
Banks to give financial update in Q4 results ahead of possible recession next year
Canadian banks are set to reveal how they're faring in the lead up to a possible recession as they report quarterly earnings this week. As central banks raise interest rates to slow inflation, economic fears have held bank stocks back compared with the overall market, so analysts will be looking to see how well set up the sector is before an expected slowdown next year.
-
Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees
Pretty much everyone hates Airbnb cleaning fees -- those pesky charges tacked on to your vacation rental bill that supposedly cover the costs to get the place ready for the next visitors. Travelers don't like the expense, and hosts don't like charging them, either.
Lifestyle
-
'It looks like Poseidon': Ingersoll, Ont. photographer captures spectacular image of face in waves
While working along the Lake Erie shoreline last weekend, a photographer from Ingersoll captured something unexpected. 'It took me hours to go through them all but I found a couple I really liked and that one stood out,' said Cody Evans.
-
Flossie, the world's oldest living cat, is nearly 27 years old
Flossie, at the age of almost 27 -- which is the feline equivalent of being 120 human years old, according to Guinness World Records -- has been crowned the world's oldest living cat.
-
Tea time could lead to better health, study of elderly women shows
A peer reviewed study assessing over 800 elderly women has found that flavonoids -- a naturally occurring substance found in beverages such as black and green tea -- could lead to notable health benefits.
Sports
-
Canada's payday from men's World Cup exceeds US$10 million
Canada will leave the World Cup with US$10.5 million from FIFA for its participation at the men's soccer showcase.
-
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane in Miami
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday.
-
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.
Autos
-
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapours onto a hot engine and cause fires.
-
Tesla owners can now fully self drive in downtown Toronto
Tesla drivers will now be able to use the full self-driving beta program in Toronto's downtown after the company removed a geofence prohibiting its use.
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.