Plane accident in central Germany leaves 3 people dead
Firefighters stand beside a light aircraft near the airport in Gersfeld, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 after three people died after they were hit by the small plane as it attempted to take off from an aborted landing. (Martin Engel/Osthessen-News/dpa via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 11:54AM EDT
BERLIN -- Police say three people died after they were hit by a small plane in central Germany as it attempted to take off from an aborted landing.
Police in Hesse state said the victims, two adults and a child, were standing at the edge of an airfield at the Wasserkuppe hill near Fulda, German news agency dpa reported.
They said the Cessna had been attempting to take off after an aborted landing manoeuvr on Sunday, but failed to gain lift and broke through a barrier, hitting the three.
It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone else was hurt. Police said there wasn't a crowd at the site near the airfield at the time of the accident.
