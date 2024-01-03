Plagiarism charges downed Harvard's president. A conservative attack helped to fan the outrage
American higher education has long viewed plagiarism as among the most serious of offenses. Accusations of plagiarism have ruined the careers of academics and undergraduates alike.
The latest target is Harvard President Claudine Gay, who resigned Tuesday.
Reviews by Harvard found multiple shortcomings in Gay's academic citations, including several instances of "duplicative language." While the university concluded the errors "were not considered intentional or reckless" and didn't rise to misconduct, the allegations continued, with new ones as recently as Monday.
Many came not from her academic peers but her political foes, led by conservatives who sought to oust Gay and put her career under intense scrutiny in hopes of finding a fatal flaw. Her detractors charged that Gay -- who has a Ph.D. in government, was a professor at Harvard and Stanford and headed Harvard's largest division before being promoted -- got the top job in large part because she is a Black woman.
The focus on Gay came amid backlash over her congressional testimony about antisemitism on campus.
Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist who helped orchestrate the effort against Gay, celebrated her departure as a win in his campaign against elite institutions of higher education. On X, formerly Twitter, he wrote "SCALPED," as if Gay was a trophy of violence, invoking a gruesome practice taken up by white colonists who sought to eradicate Native Americans and also used by some tribes against their enemies.
"Tomorrow, we get back to the fight," he said on X, describing a "playbook" against institutions deemed too liberal by conservatives. His latest target: efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in education and business.
"We must not stop until we have abolished DEI ideology from every institution in America," he said. In another post, he announced a new "plagiarism hunting fund," vowing to "expose the rot in the Ivy League and restore truth, rather than racialist ideology, as the highest principle in academic life."
Gay didn't directly address the plagiarism accusations in a campus letter announcing her resignation, but she noted she was troubled to see doubt cast on her commitment "to upholding scholarly rigour." She also indirectly nodded to the December congressional hearing that started the onslaught of criticism, where she did not say unequivocally that calls for the genocide of Jews would violate Harvard policy.
Her departure comes just six months after becoming Harvard's first Black president.
As the figureheads of their universities, presidents often face heightened scrutiny, and numerous leaders have been felled by plagiarism scandals. Stanford University's president resigned last year amid findings that he manipulated scientific data in his research. A president of the University of South Carolina resigned in 2021 after he lifted parts of his speech at a graduation ceremony.
In Gay's case, many academics were troubled with how the plagiarism came to light: as part of a coordinated campaign to discredit Gay and force her from office, in part because of her involvement in efforts for racial justice on campus. Her resignation came after calls for her ouster from prominent conservatives including Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Harvard alumna, and Bill Ackman, a billionaire hedge fund manager who has donated millions to Harvard.
The campaign against Gay and other Ivy League presidents has become part of a broader right-wing effort to remake higher education, which has often been seen as a bastion of liberalism. Republican detractors have sought to gut funding for public universities, roll back tenure and banish initiatives that make colleges more welcoming to students of colour, disabled students and the LGBTQ+ community. They also have aimed to limit how race and gender are discussed in classrooms.
Walter M. Kimbrough, the former president of the historically Black Dillard University, said what unfolded at Harvard reminded him of an adage from his mother, a Black graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, in the 1950s.
As a Black person in academia, "you always have to be twice, three times as good," he said.
"There are going to be people, particularly if they have any inkling that the person of colour is not the most qualified, who will label them a `DEI hire,' like they tried to label her," Kimbrough said. "If you want to lead an institution like (Harvard) ... there are going to be people who are looking to disqualify you."
The allegations against Gay initially came from conservative activists, some who stayed anonymous, who looked for the kinds of duplicated sentences undergraduate students are trained to avoid, even with citation. In dozens of instances first published by The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative website, Gay's work includes long stretches of prose that mirror language from other published works. A review ordered by Harvard acknowledged she duplicated the language without using quotation marks.
Harvard previously said Gay updated her dissertation and requested corrections from journals.
Among her critics in conservative circles and academia, the findings are clear evidence that Gay, as the top academic at the pinnacle of U.S. higher education, is unfit to serve. Her defenders say it isn't so clear-cut.
In highly specialized fields, scholars often use similar language to describe the same concepts, said Davarian Baldwin, a historian at Trinity College who writes about race and higher education. Gay clearly made mistakes, he said, but with the spread of software designed to detect plagiarism, it wouldn't be hard to find similar overlap in works by other presidents and professors.
The tool becomes dangerous, he added, when it "falls into the hands of those who argue that academia in general is a cesspool of incompetence and bad actors."
John Pelissero, a former interim college president who now works for the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics, said instances of plagiarism deserve to be evaluated individually and that it's not always so cut and dried.
"You're looking for whether there was intentionality to mislead or inappropriately borrow other people's ideas in your work," Pelissero said. "Or was there an honest mistake?"
Without commenting on the merits of the allegations against Gay, President Irene Mulvey of the American Association of University Professors said she fears plagiarism investigations could be "weaponized" to pursue a political agenda.
"There is a right-wing political attack on higher education right now, which feels like an existential threat to the academic freedom that has made American higher education the envy of the world," Mulvey said.
She worries Gay's departure will put a new strain on college presidents. In addition to their work courting donors, policymakers and alumni, presidents are supposed to protect faculty from interference so they can research unimpeded.
"For presidents to be taken down like this, it does not bode well for academic freedom," she said. "I think it'll chill the climate for academic freedom. And it may make university presidents less likely to speak out against this inappropriate interference for fear of losing their jobs or being targeted."
--------
Balingit reported from Sacramento.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what would happen if RSV vaccines were like flu shots
A new U.S. study has found that giving RSV vaccines to two-thirds of people 60 and older would ease the burden on health-care systems and reduce illnesses and deaths.
Russia accidentally bombs own village, vows to rebuild homes
A Russian regional governor said on Wednesday he had ordered the rebuilding of nine houses in a village that was accidentally bombed by one of Russia's own warplanes.
Blue Jays general manager Atkins 'disappointed' that Ohtani chose Dodgers
General manager Ross Atkins is also disappointed that Shohei Ohtani didn't sign with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Iran says at least 103 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
Two bombs exploded Wednesday at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, Iranian officials said, killing at least 103 people as the Middle East remains on edge over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners of war in deal brokered by U.A.E.
Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war under a deal sponsored by the United Arab Emirates.
Japan police arrest a knife-wielding woman inside a train after 4 people are reported injured
Police arrested a woman who wielded a knife and allegedly injured four passengers inside a train that stopped at Tokyo's electronic town of Akihabara late Wednesday, Japanese media reported.
More than 70% of Canada is 'abnormally dry.' Here's why
Canada is abnormally dry, according to the latest government assessment. Here's what this could mean in 2024.
Japan says Coast Guard plane apparently not cleared for take-off before runway collision
Investigators were focusing on communication between air traffic control and two aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Wednesday, a day after a large passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway and burst into flames, killing five people.
Mortgages, inflation and immigration among top concerns for Canadians in 2024: Nanos survey
As the new year kicks off, the top concerns of Canadians for 2024 are the cost of living and immigration, according to a recent survey by Nanos Research.
Canada
-
More than 70% of Canada is 'abnormally dry.' Here's why
Canada is abnormally dry, according to the latest government assessment. Here's what this could mean in 2024.
-
Mortgages, inflation and immigration among top concerns for Canadians in 2024: Nanos survey
As the new year kicks off, the top concerns of Canadians for 2024 are the cost of living and immigration, according to a recent survey by Nanos Research.
-
Union representing Metro Vancouver transit workers issues 72-hour strike notice
There could be service disruptions coming for Metro Vancouver commuters after the union representing transit workers in the Lower Mainland issued a 72-hour strike notice.
-
'Human error' led to typos in some of Toronto's new cycle path signs, city says
The City of Toronto says it is working to correct typos found on a couple of new bike path signs installed just last month, including two that misspelled Lake Shore Trail.
-
Amber Alert lifted after Montreal police say missing baby found
Montreal police say the missing child that triggered an Amber Alert has been found 'safe and sound.'
-
2 N.B. men to learn if they will be tried again after 1984 murder convictions quashed
An advocate for the wrongfully accused says it's possible justice will never be done in a 1983 murder, after the convictions of two New Brunswick men were recently overturned and they wait to learn whether they will be tried again.
World
-
Rescuers race against time in search for survivors in Japan after powerful quakes leave 73 dead
Japanese rescue workers and canine units searched urgently through rubble Wednesday ahead of predicted bitter cold and heavy rain in what the prime minister called a race against time after powerful earthquakes killed at least 73 people in western Japan.
-
Israel's Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members a day after senior figure killed in strike
The chief of Israel's Mossad intelligence service vowed Wednesday that the agency would hunt down every Hamas member involved in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, no matter where they are. He made the pledge a day after the deputy head of the Hamas militant group was killed in a suspected Israeli strike in Beirut.
-
Iran says at least 103 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
Two bombs exploded Wednesday at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, Iranian officials said, killing at least 103 people as the Middle East remains on edge over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
-
8-year-old girl rushed to the hospital after drinking hand sanitizer in Pennsylvania
According to police, the girl’s father said the 8-year-old drank an unknown amount of of hand sanitizer and had done so many times before.
-
Russia accidentally bombs own village, vows to rebuild homes
A Russian regional governor said on Wednesday he had ordered the rebuilding of nine houses in a village that was accidentally bombed by one of Russia's own warplanes.
-
China conducts patrols in South China Sea amid ongoing run-ins
China's military will conduct routine patrols with its naval and air forces in the South China Sea from Wednesday to Thursday, the military's Southern Theater Command said, as ongoing tensions simmer in the region over disputed territories.
Politics
-
Mortgages, inflation and immigration among top concerns for Canadians in 2024: Nanos survey
As the new year kicks off, the top concerns of Canadians for 2024 are the cost of living and immigration, according to a recent survey by Nanos Research.
-
Canada to accept 1,000 applications from Canadians' relatives seeking way out of Gaza
The National Council of Canadian Muslims is calling on the federal government to remove a cap on the number of Palestinians who can seek refuge with their Canadian extended family members from the violence in the Gaza Strip.
-
Airbnb, Vrbo weigh in on the feds' proposed short-term rental changes aimed at improving access to housing
With the federal government now accepting public and stakeholder feedback on their pledged incoming national crackdown on short-term rentals, major players in the market are hoping Ottawa considers the potential tourism and affordability impacts of the proposed tax changes.
Health
-
Here's what would happen if RSV vaccines were like flu shots
A new U.S. study has found that giving RSV vaccines to two-thirds of people 60 and older would ease the burden on health-care systems and reduce illnesses and deaths.
-
Hospital staff overworked, support from province needed, Ontario union says
A union representing Ontario hospital workers is calling for an injection of funding into the province's health-care system to help curtail what they call a worsening staffing crisis.
-
Thousands of doctors in Britain walk off the job in their longest-ever strike
Thousands of doctors walked off the job in Britain on Wednesday, the start of a six-day strike over pay that was set to be the longest in the history of the state-funded National Health Service.
Sci-Tech
-
Ancient skeletons buried in shoes and jewels discovered during building work
A two-year dig to install a solar power plant near Rome has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis containing 67 skeletons buried in 57 ornate tombs.
-
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Entertainment
-
Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett will present awards. Here's what to know
Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett and Amanda Seyfried will be among the presenters at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.
-
Multiple Mickey Mouse horror movies announced as Steamboat Willie enters public domain
A teaser trailer for 'Mickey’s Mouse Trap,' a live-action film directed by Jamie Bailey and released Monday, depicts a group of friends who are terrorized by someone in a mask of the smiling rodent at a carnival.
-
George R.R. Martin is working on three animated 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs
George R.R. Martin knows there's a lot to choose from in terms of content, but that's not stopping him from adding more abundance.
Business
-
'Darkest before dawn': Another tough year for office REITs but opportunities may lurk
It's poised to be another challenging year for office real estate investment trusts, but some money managers say there could be decent entry points in the sector for long-term investors.
-
Air Transat flight attendants reject tentative contract deal
Flight attendants at Air Transat have voted to reject a tentative deal with the Canadian leisure carrier.
-
EU targets world's biggest diamond miner as part of Russia war sanctions
The European Union imposed sanctions on the world's biggest diamond mining company and its chief executive officer on Wednesday as part of what it called its "unwavering commitment" to Ukraine in the war against Russia.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
-
Meet the newest breed to join the American Kennel Club, a little dog with a big smile
Say hello to the Lancashire heeler, the latest breed recognized by the American Kennel Club. The organization announced Wednesday that the rare herding breed is now eligible for thousands of U.S. dog shows, including the prominent Westminster Kennel Club show.
-
Bid to attract showy superyachts to Cape Breton under scrutiny
With memories of the tar ponds receding, Sydney, N.S., is now trying to cultivate an upscale vibe — one that includes appealing to billionaires and their toys. It wants to become a destination for superyachts, the most expensive, luxurious boats in the world.
Sports
-
Blue Jays general manager Atkins 'disappointed' that Ohtani chose Dodgers
General manager Ross Atkins is also disappointed that Shohei Ohtani didn't sign with the Toronto Blue Jays.
-
Bettez scores in OT, Montreal edges Ottawa 3-2 in PWHL debut for both teams
Ann-Sophie Bettez scored 64 seconds into overtime as Montreal recorded a 3-2 win over Ottawa in the inaugural game for both Professional Women’s Hockey League teams on Tuesday night in front of 8,318 fans at TD Place.
-
Butt-slapping accusation leads to 20 months of limbo for teen in slow-moving SafeSport Center case
The SafeSport Center was established in 2017 to investigate and punish abuse in Olympic sports in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar gymnastics molestation cases that revealed flaws in the way U.S. sports leaders handled sex abuse cases.
Autos
-
Here's what you need to know about BYD, the Chinese EV giant that just overtook Tesla
BYD overtook Tesla as the world’s top seller of electric vehicles (EV) at the end of last year, crowning an extraordinary rise for the Chinese carmaker.
-
Tesla deliveries beat estimates as year-end sales push pays off
Tesla beat estimates for fourth-quarter deliveries on Tuesday after a push to hand over more Model 3 electric cars before some variants of the compact sedan lose federal tax credits in the New Year under the Inflation Reduction Act.
-
Opinion
Opinion Electric pickup trucks are reliable, save environment: experts
Electric pickup trucks are built to efficiently lug heavier weights such as towing or pulling a trailer, similar to gas-powered ones. The gas-guzzling stereotype carries over, too: EV pickup trucks need a big electrical charge.