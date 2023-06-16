Pittsburgh synagogue gunman is found guilty in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history

Tree of Life Synagogue Vice President Alan Hausman wears a Stronger Than Hate yarmulke during a Commemoration Ceremony in Schenley Park, in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, on Oct. 27, 2021. Robert Bowers, a truck driver who shot and killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the nation's deadliest attack on Jewish people, was found guilty, Friday, June 16, 2023. Bowers was tried on 63 criminal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) Tree of Life Synagogue Vice President Alan Hausman wears a Stronger Than Hate yarmulke during a Commemoration Ceremony in Schenley Park, in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, on Oct. 27, 2021. Robert Bowers, a truck driver who shot and killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the nation's deadliest attack on Jewish people, was found guilty, Friday, June 16, 2023. Bowers was tried on 63 criminal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social