Pioneering Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84

Dorothy Pitman Hughes poses in her St. Johns, Fla., home on Sept. 24, 2013, with a poster using a 1970's image of herself and Gloria Steinem. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Dorothy Pitman Hughes poses in her St. Johns, Fla., home on Sept. 24, 2013, with a poster using a 1970's image of herself and Gloria Steinem. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social