Pilot says he had to jump into the ocean to avoid being burned during 2019 New Zealand volcano eruption
A helicopter pilot said in court on Thursday he and two of his passengers had escaped serious injury by jumping into the ocean when a New Zealand volcano erupted in 2019, killing 22.
Another two of pilot Brian Depauw's joy flight passengers did not make it to the water, were engulfed by a cloud of hot ash from the White Island eruption, and suffered serious burns.
Belgian-born Depauw, who speaks with an Irish accent, testified at the Auckland District Court on Thursday in the trial of three tourism companies and three directors charged with safety breaches over the Dec. 9 disaster.
"The water is what saved us," Depauw told the court.
Depauw and his four German passengers were among 47 people on White Island, the tip of an undersea volcano also known by its Indigenous Maori name, Whakaari, when superheated gases erupted. Most of the 25 survivors were severely burned.
Depauw, who currently lives in Canada, said he had only been working for tour operator Volcanic Air for three or four weeks and was making his first unsupervised flight with the company the day the volcano erupted.
He had told his passengers, two German couples, during safety instructions: "If you see me run -- I always kind of make a joke -- follow me as well."
When the volcano erupted, the passengers wanted to return to the helicopter, but the pilot decided the water was a safer option.
"I heard my customer saying should we run now? I looked behind me and saw the plume going up 1,000 or 2,000 feet (305 or 610 meters) high, I saw boulders and debris arcing toward us, so I said: 'Run, run, run to the water. Follow me,"' Depauw told police in a video statement recorded three days after the eruption and shown to the court on Thursday.
Depauw and one of the couples crossed the 150 metres (492 feet) to 200 metres (656 feet) to the water before they were overtaken by ash.
"The minute I hit the water, it went black. The ash came and obviously hit us and I couldn't see anything," he said.
"It would be a minute or two minutes. I was underwater trying to hold my breath as long as I could until I saw some light through the ash," Depauw added.
He then helped his two passengers who had avoided burns to a boat. The man had lost his glasses and the woman's contact lenses were scratched by the ash cloud so both had difficulty seeing.
The couple that didn't reach the water were "burnt quite badly," Depauw said.
Court photographs showed Depauw's helicopter was blasted by the force of the volcano off its landing pad and its rotors were bent.
Under questioning by prosecutor Steve Symons on Thursday, Depauw said he had thought there would be warning signs before the volcano erupted. He had not known at the time that the volcano had erupted as recently as 2016.
"The way I understood it was there would be some signs and some time to vacate the island" if the volcano was about to erupt, Depauw said.
He said his only injuries had been a cut knee, a pulled back muscle and some temporary ash irritation to his eyes.
The island's owners, brothers Andrew, James and Peter Buttle; their company Whakaari Management Ltd.; as well as tour operators ID Tours NZ Ltd. and Tauranga Tourism Services Ltd. have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Other tour operators have pleaded guilty and will be fined at a later date.
Each of the companies faces a maximum fine of 1.5 million New Zealand dollars ($927,000) while each of the brothers charged faces a maximum fine of NZ$300,000 ($185,000).
The trial, scheduled to run for 16 weeks, was adjourned on Thursday and will resume on Monday.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why does the Bank of Canada have a 2-per-cent inflation target?
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate again in an effort to bring down inflation, which remains above its target of two per cent year-over-year. But why does the bank believe a two per cent target is best?
'Heartless': Federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister criticizes Manitoba’s landfill search decision
Canada’s Crown-Indigenous relations minister has criticized the Manitoba government for its decision to not search a landfill for the bodies of two murdered Indigenous women.
How to use your air conditioner to save money and energy
Tips and resources for how to be energy-efficient and cost-effective when using your air conditioner during hot summer months.
Mother with terminal cancer suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination over COVID-19 policy
An Alberta woman battling a terminal form of blood cancer is suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination.
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
Prime energy, 5 other drinks recalled in Canada over caffeine content
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for six caffeinated drinks including one backed by American social media personality and professional wrestler Logan Paul.
A heat wave named Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws, and it's only going to get worse
Tourists in central Athens huddled under mist machines, and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles and chunks of frozen food, as southern Europeans braced for a heat wave Thursday, with a warning of severe conditions coming from the European Union's space agency.
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights
A tornado touched down near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, prompting passengers to take shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
NEW | These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Examining Canada's inflation rate target, federal reaction to Manitoba's landfill search decision and Wagner mercenaries surrender their weapons to Russia.
Canada
-
Why does the Bank of Canada have a 2-per-cent inflation target?
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate again in an effort to bring down inflation, which remains above its target of two per cent year-over-year. But why does the bank believe a two per cent target is best?
-
Ottawa family puts up giant sign in response to bylaw complaints about basketball net
Several portable basketball nets in a neighbourhood near the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus are causing a stir after an anonymous resident complained to Ottawa Bylaw regarding their proximity to the street.
-
'I want to rise with my community': Peguis First Nation fashion designer bringing Indigenous roots to New York Fashion Week
When New York Fashion Week kicks off in September, a woman from Peguis First Nation will be there showing off her work and culture.
-
3-month sentence for Montreal neo-Nazi could trivialize promotion of hate, says judge
A jail sentence of just three months for a man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews could trivialize the crime, a Quebec court judge said Wednesday as he questioned the Crown's sentencing recommendation.
-
'Wild West': Amid foreign meddling headlines, lawyers fear unfair immigration rulings
Even as the conversation around foreign interference continues to centre on efforts to disrupt Canadian elections, the federal government is routinely deporting people suspected of engaging in espionage or terrorism -- or barring them entry to Canada.
-
Toronto's Disability Pride March is back in person for the first time since pandemic began
This month, many are celebrating Disability Pride Month, and for the first time since the pandemic began, the Toronto march is going to be held in person — a chance to both celebrate the way the community has endured through COVID-19, and also a way to shine a light on problems they still face, organizers say.
World
-
Man accused of terrorism over fire at South African Parliament says he "burned it intentionally"
A man facing terrorism charges over a fire that badly damaged South Africa's Parliament building last year said in a courtroom outburst on Thursday that he "burned it intentionally."
-
EU rejects Myanmar's diplomatic role and says it still doesn't recognize generals By Edna Tarigan And Jim Gomez
The European Union's top diplomat on Thursday expressed opposition to Myanmar's upcoming role as the overseer of relations between the 27-nation bloc and Southeast Asian nations and reasserted its non-recognition of the strife-torn country's military government.
-
Pilot says he had to jump into the ocean to avoid being burned during 2019 New Zealand volcano eruption
A helicopter pilot said in court on Thursday he and two of his passengers had escaped serious injury by jumping into the ocean when a New Zealand volcano erupted in 2019, killing 22.
-
Record monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in northern India this week
Schools and colleges were closed after record monsoon rains led to massive waterlogging, road caves-in, collapsed homes and gridlocked traffic in large parts of northern India this week, killing more than 100 people, officials said Thursday.
-
Mass grave with at least 87 bodies found in West Darfur, United Nations says
The bodies of dozens of people allegedly killed by Sudanese paramilitary forces and an allied militia have been uncovered in a mass grave in West Darfur, the United Nations said Thursday.
-
Tourists are packing European hotspots, boosted by Americans
Tourists are waiting more than two hours to visit the Acropolis in Athens. Taxi lines at Rome's main train station are running just as long. And so many visitors are concentrating around St. Mark's Square in Venice that crowds get backed up crossing bridges -- even on weekdays.
Politics
-
Canada's premiers call on federal government to discuss infrastructure strategy
Canada's premiers wrapped their three days of meetings Wednesday with calls for the federal government to sit down with them for a dedicated first ministers' meeting to discuss infrastructure strategy and funding.
-
'Wild West': Amid foreign meddling headlines, lawyers fear unfair immigration rulings
Even as the conversation around foreign interference continues to centre on efforts to disrupt Canadian elections, the federal government is routinely deporting people suspected of engaging in espionage or terrorism -- or barring them entry to Canada.
-
Zelenskyy declares NATO summit victory for Ukraine as Canada, allies pledge more help
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders wrapped up their two-day summit Wednesday, they bid farewell to a very different version of Volodymyr Zelenskyy than the one they had met the day before.
Health
-
Did past health accords work? Ottawa is trying to make that question easier to answer
When it comes to fixing Canada's ailing health-care systems, governments have often failed to set that baseline -- so it's difficult to know how well the treatment has worked, said Haizhen Mou, a professor with University of Saskatchewan Johnson-Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy.
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
-
U.S. officials approve first over-the-counter birth control pill
U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, which will let American women and girls buy contraceptive medication from the same aisle as aspirin and eyedrops.
Sci-Tech
-
Bill Gates says AI risks are real but nothing we can't handle
Bill Gates sounds less worried than some other executives in Silicon Valley about the risks of artificial intelligence.
-
Ancient pendants made from giant sloth bones suggest humans were in Americas earlier than thought
An unprecedented discovery made by archeologists working in Brazil is shaking up what we know about the first inhabitants of the Americas.
-
Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place
Gerry and Elizabeth Paulus love taking road trips across the United States, and soon they'll be preparing for what they call their 'ultimate road trip' - one that will take them into deep space.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood actors poised to strike and join writers on picket lines
Negotiators for Hollywood's actors union unanimously recommended a strike after talks with studios broke down, setting the stage for performers to join writers on picket lines as early as Thursday and disrupt scores of shows and movies.
-
Ed Sheeran fans hospitalized during Pittsburgh show
A total of 17 people were transported to the hospital with various health emergencies during an Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh on Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said in a news release.
-
Expensive court fight over Aretha Franklin's will provides cautionary tale
The long, expensive court fight over the will of soul singer Aretha Franklin provides a cautionary tale for people who want to make sure their wishes are carried out after their death -- and for their families.
Business
-
Mediator's terms to end B.C. port strike have been received by both sides, source says
A source close to negotiations over the British Columbia port strike said both sides on Wednesday received the terms of a settlement recommended by a federal mediator that could end the 12-day-old industrial action.
-
Domino's signs deal with Uber Eats in a bid to make more dough
In a major reversal, Domino's Pizza said Wednesday it's partnering with Uber Eats to make deliveries in the U.S. and 27 international markets. While franchisees in a handful of international markets like the Netherlands have been working with third-party apps for years, Domino's has long said that partnering with delivery companies didn't make economic sense in its 6,600 U.S. stores.
-
Why does the Bank of Canada have a 2-per-cent inflation target?
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate again in an effort to bring down inflation, which remains above its target of two per cent year-over-year. But why does the bank believe a two per cent target is best?
Lifestyle
-
How to use your air conditioner to save money and energy
Tips and resources for how to be energy-efficient and cost-effective when using your air conditioner during hot summer months.
-
'I want to rise with my community': Peguis First Nation fashion designer bringing Indigenous roots to New York Fashion Week
When New York Fashion Week kicks off in September, a woman from Peguis First Nation will be there showing off her work and culture.
-
3 in 5 Canadian employees experiencing more workplace stress this year, new survey finds
A new poll has found that three in five Canadian employees say their mental health has worsened over the last year due to workplace stress. More than half of workers also say employers aren’t doing enough to help.
Sports
-
Just 5 per cent of women's players at Wimbledon have a female coach
Of the 128 women in the singles bracket at Wimbledon, which ends this weekend, just six work with a female coach -- roughly 5 per cent. All of the coaches for men were men.
-
White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks says at ESPYS he pitched 2022 season with cancer
Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks told The ESPYS audience that he pitched much of the 2022 season with non-Hodgkin lymphoma before being diagnosed with an advanced stage of the disease.
-
Patrick Mahomes, Mikaela Shiffrin win top athlete honors at The ESPYS
Patrick Mahomes was honored as best men's sports athlete at The ESPYS, while skier Mikaela Shiffrin received the women's sports honor on Wednesday night.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.