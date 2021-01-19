TORONTO -- A woman was reportedly arrested in Egypt on allegations of "violating family values" by baking cupcakes with sexually suggestive icing that were served at a party.

A photo of the cakes, showing them decorated with icing shaped like genitalia and underwear, has been circulating widely on Egyptian social media in recent days.

The cakes were reportedly served at a birthday party at a private club in Cairo.

The baker was detained and later released on bail, according to the BBC, and those who attended the party may also face legal action.

Egyptian news source Youm7 reports that the woman has said she did not sculpt any icing shaped like genitalia, and was surprised to see what she described as an altered image of her cakes on social media.

Dar al-Ifta, an Egyptian Islamic advisory body, posted on Facebook that depictions of items like those seen in the photos of the cakes is "legitimately forbidden and legally criminal." A member of Egypt's parliament has called for a government investigation, arguing that the party also failed to comply with the country's COVID-19 regulations.

The action taken against the baker has been criticized by human rights lawyer Negad El Borai, who alleged on Twitter that a faction within the Egyptian government is looking to crack down on personal freedoms in the name of protecting family values.