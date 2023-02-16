Philippines quake causes hospital evacuation, minor damage

This photo provided by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Masbate, shows damages at the Magallanes coliseum in Masbate province, central Philippines after an earthquake struck early Thursday Feb. 16, 2023. (City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Masbate via AP) This photo provided by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Masbate, shows damages at the Magallanes coliseum in Masbate province, central Philippines after an earthquake struck early Thursday Feb. 16, 2023. (City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Masbate via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada

While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

  • What the war in Ukraine did to the global economy, one year later

    One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and caused widespread suffering, the global economy is still enduring the consequences -- crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic uncertainty in a world that was already contending with too much of both.

  • Indian officials probe BBC for 3rd day, alleging tax dodge

    India's tax officials were searching the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai for a third straight day on Thursday seeking information about the organization's business operations amid allegations of tax evasion, as opposition political parties and other media organizations criticized the move as an attempt to intimidate the media.

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social