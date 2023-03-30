Philippine ferry fire kills 31 people; at least 7 missing

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Ports Authority Zamboanga, the remains of the MV Lady Mary Joy is seen in Basilan, southern Philippines Thursday March 30, 2023. (Philippine Ports Authority Zamboanga via AP) In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Ports Authority Zamboanga, the remains of the MV Lady Mary Joy is seen in Basilan, southern Philippines Thursday March 30, 2023. (Philippine Ports Authority Zamboanga via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine

The Vatican on Thursday responded to Indigenous demands and formally repudiated the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' the theories backed by 15th-century 'papal bulls' that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today.

Pope Francis at Nakasuk Elementary School Square in Iqaluit, Canada, on July 29, 2022. (Gregorio Borgia / AP)

5 things to know for Thursday, March 30, 2023

A new grocery rebate designed to offset food inflation, amendments to legislation on Canada’s ban on foreign homebuyers, and Alberta’s premier was heard on a call with a COVID-19 protester. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social