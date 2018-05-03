'Pharma Bro' ruined career in targeted campaign, former exec claims in lawsuit
In this courtroom sketch former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli, left, is seated next to his lawyer Ben Brafman in federal court in New York on Friday, March ,9, 2018. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 11:47PM EDT
NEW YORK - A former executive for "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli's pharmaceutical company alleges the convicted felon ruined her professional reputation because she wouldn't pledge her loyalty to him following his arrest.
Eve Costopoulos claims Shkreli led a "campaign of harassment and character assassination" in her lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan Thursday. She contends the attacks were driven by Shkreli's efforts to retain control of his pharmaceutical company after he stepped down as CEO in December 2015 due to his arrest for fraud.
Shkreli was convicted last year on charges that he had been running a Ponzi scheme.
Costopoulos is seeking damages to be determined by a jury at trial.
The New York Post reports Shkreli's lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment.
