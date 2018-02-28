

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) has written a letter to a judge asking for leniency and admitting that he was wrong and a fool.

The brash former pharmaceuticals company CEO tells the judge that if she gives him a lenient sentence he will do his best to use his skills for the betterment of humanity.

The 34-year-old Shkreli was convicted in August of cheating investors in two failed hedge funds. He's to be sentenced March 9.

He describes the trial and six months in prison as a "frightening wake-up call."

Shkreli was out on bail during his trial but was jailed when a judge decided he'd made veiled online threats against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Shkreli is perhaps best known for boosting the price of a life-saving drug.