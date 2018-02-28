'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli asks judge for leniency
Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli arrives at Brooklyn federal court with members of his legal team, in New York, for a pretrial conference in his securities fraud trial on Monday, June 19, 2017. (AP / Mark Lennihan)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 10:07PM EST
NEW YORK -- "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) has written a letter to a judge asking for leniency and admitting that he was wrong and a fool.
The brash former pharmaceuticals company CEO tells the judge that if she gives him a lenient sentence he will do his best to use his skills for the betterment of humanity.
The 34-year-old Shkreli was convicted in August of cheating investors in two failed hedge funds. He's to be sentenced March 9.
He describes the trial and six months in prison as a "frightening wake-up call."
Shkreli was out on bail during his trial but was jailed when a judge decided he'd made veiled online threats against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Shkreli is perhaps best known for boosting the price of a life-saving drug.
