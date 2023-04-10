Petrol bombs thrown at Northern Irish police during parade opposing Good Friday Agreement

A police vehicle is attacked with petrol bombs ahead of a Dissident Republican parade on April 10, 2023 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) A police vehicle is attacked with petrol bombs ahead of a Dissident Republican parade on April 10, 2023 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE @ 1

LIVE @ 1 | Alberta RCMP officer killed in crash

A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social