Pet zebra escapes Florida home, is fatally shot by its owner
A closeup view of a zebra's stripes. (Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 7:08AM EDT
CALLAHAN, Fla. - Authorities say a pet zebra escaped from a Florida home and was shot and killed by its owner, who wasn't licensed to own the animal.
News outlets report the Nassau County Sheriff's Office says the zebra, named Shadow, injured itself somehow while escaping Wednesday in the town of Callahan.
Neighbours told WTLV-TV that the zebra was cornered by the owner and killed as authorities responded to the scene.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigators say the owner didn't have a valid captive wildlife license. Authorities didn't immediately release person's identity.
No other exotic animals were found on the property and the commission is trying to determine how the zebra escaped.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Armed police kick down door to remove unvaccinated 2-year-old with a fever
- Criminal case to be filed in Bangladesh fire that killed 25
- Third time lucky? U.K. lawmakers hold new vote on Brexit deal
- Pet zebra escapes Florida home, is fatally shot by its owner
- Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon