Peruvians protest, await ruling on ex-president's detention

Commuters ditch their bus to walk past a roadblock, created by supporters of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, on the Pan-American North Highway in Viru, Peru, on Dec. 15, 2022. (Hugo Curotto / AP) Commuters ditch their bus to walk past a roadblock, created by supporters of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, on the Pan-American North Highway in Viru, Peru, on Dec. 15, 2022. (Hugo Curotto / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'

After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social