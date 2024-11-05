World

    • Peruvian amateur soccer player killed by lightning strike during match

    Soccer players are seen on the pitch in Huancayo, Peru moments before lightning strikes. (Reuters) Soccer players are seen on the pitch in Huancayo, Peru moments before lightning strikes. (Reuters)
    Share
    LIMA, Peru -

    A Peruvian amateur soccer player was killed and seven others were injured by a lightning strike during their match in a remote Andean city.

    Local authorities in Chilca, a city of about 100,000 residents located 310 kilometres (193 miles) east of Peruvian capital Lima, said José De la Cruz, 39, died after he was hit by lightning during a match between his team Familia Chocca and Juventud Bellavista.

    Footage shown live by broadcaster Onda Deportiva, which has been shared widely on social media, showed the referee stopping the match after lightning struck near the pitch. As players were leaving the field, a second bolt hit De la Cruz and threw seven other players to the ground as spectators ran away.

    Those injured in the incident were hospitalized in the city of Huancayo, the capital of the Junín region.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot

    The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • How to help your tropical plants survive the winter blues

      Dreaming of a beach vacation? My guess is you’re picturing a palm tree. Fantasizing about life on a remote island? You’re probably envisioning a walk among birds of paradise, cannas and bananas. Nothing conjures up the feeling of the tropics like giant, lush-leaved plants, and if you live in the tropics or subtropics, you get to enjoy them year-round.

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News