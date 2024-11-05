Peruvian amateur soccer player killed by lightning strike during match

LIMA, Peru -

A Peruvian amateur soccer player was killed and seven others were injured by a lightning strike during their match in a remote Andean city.

Local authorities in Chilca, a city of about 100,000 residents located 310 kilometres (193 miles) east of Peruvian capital Lima, said José De la Cruz, 39, died after he was hit by lightning during a match between his team Familia Chocca and Juventud Bellavista.

Footage shown live by broadcaster Onda Deportiva, which has been shared widely on social media, showed the referee stopping the match after lightning struck near the pitch. As players were leaving the field, a second bolt hit De la Cruz and threw seven other players to the ground as spectators ran away.

Those injured in the incident were hospitalized in the city of Huancayo, the capital of the Junín region.