Peru's protest 'deactivators' run toward tear gas to stop it

Anti-government protesters take refuge behind shields as police launch tear gas, in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Protesters are seeking immediate elections, Boluarte's resignation, the release of ousted President Pedro Castillo and justice for protesters killed in clashes with police. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Anti-government protesters take refuge behind shields as police launch tear gas, in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Protesters are seeking immediate elections, Boluarte's resignation, the release of ousted President Pedro Castillo and justice for protesters killed in clashes with police. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Don't be numb to this': Battling despair over gun deaths

When President Joe Biden signed a bill last year to fight gun violence -- the first such measure to pass Congress in a generation -- a substantial majority supported it. But 78 per cent said they believed it would do little or nothing at all, a survey by the Pew Research Center found.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social