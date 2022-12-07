Peru's president ousted by Congress in political crisis
The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis.
Vice-President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became the first female leader in the history of the republic after hours of wrangling between the legislature and the departing president, who had tried to prevent an impeachment vote.
Boluarte, a 60--year-old lawyer, called for a political truce and the installation of a national unity government.
“What I ask for is a space, a time to rescue the country,” she said.
Lawmakers voted 101-6 with 10 abstentions to remove Castillo from office for reasons of “permanent moral incapacity.”
He left the presidential palace in an automobile that carried him through Lima’s historic downtown. He entered a police station and hours later federal prosecutors announced that Castillo had been arrested on the rebellion charge for allegedly violating constitutional order. Witnesses saw some small-scale clashing between police and some protesters who had gathered near the station.
“We condemn the violation of constitutional order,” federal prosecutors said in a statement. “Peru's political constitution enshrines the separation of powers and establishes that Peru is a democratic and sovereign Republic ... No authority can put itself above the Constitution and must comply with constitutional mandates.”
Fluent in Spanish and Quechua, Boluarte was elected as vice-president on the presidential ticket that brought the centre-left Castillo to power July 28, 2021. During Castillo’s brief administration, Boluarte was minister of development and social inclusion.
Shortly before the impeachment vote, Castillo announced that he was installing a new emergency government and would rule by decree. He ordered a nightly curfew starting Wednesday night. The head of Peru's army then resigned, along with four ministers, including those over foreign affairs and the economy.
The Ombudsman's Office, an autonomous government institution, said before the congressional vote that Castillo should turn himself in to judicial authorities.
After years of democracy, Peru is in the midst of a constitutional collapse “that can't be called anything but a coup,” the statement said.
International reaction was at times outpaced by events.
United States Amb. Lisa Kenna called on Castillo via Twitter to reverse his decree to dissolve Congress, saying the U.S. government rejected any “extra-constitutional” actions by the president to interfere with Congress.
A short time later the Congress voted to remove Castillo.
Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said via Twitter that given recent events in Peru, Mexico had decided to postpone the Pacific Alliance summit scheduled for Dec. 14 in Lima. He said he regretted the recent developments and called for democracy and human rights to be respected.
The administration of Chilean President Gabriel Boric lamented the political situation in Peru and trusted that the crisis would be resolved through democratic mechanisms. Spain's government strongly condemned the break in constitutional order and congratulated the country on righting itself democratically.
Castillo had said in an unusual midnight address on state television ahead of the vote that he would never stain “the good name of my honest and exemplary parents, who like millions of Peruvians, work every day to build honestly a future for their families.”
The peasant-turned-president said he’s paying for mistakes made due to inexperience. But he said a certain sector of Congress “has as its only agenda item removing me from office because they never accepted the results of an election that you, my dear Peruvians, determined with your votes.”
Castillo has denied allegations of corruption against him, saying they’re based on “hearsay statements by people who, seeking to lighten their own punishments for supposed crimes by abusing my confidence, are trying to involve me without evidence.”
Federal prosecutors are investigating six cases against Castillo, most of them for alleged corruption, under the theory that he had used his power to profit from public works.
The power struggle in Perú’s capital has continued as the Andes and its thousands of small farms struggle to survive the worst drought in a half-century. Without rain, farmers can’t plant potatoes, and the dying grass can no longer sustain herds of sheep, alpacas, vicuñas and llamas. Making matters worse, avian flu has killed at least 18,000 sea birds and infected at least one poultry producer, endangering the chicken and turkeys raised for traditional holiday meals.
The government also confirmed that in the past week, the country has suffered a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4.3 million Peruvians have been infected, and 217,000 of them have died.
The first president to come from a poor farming community in the nation’s history, Castillo arrived in the presidential palace last year without any political experience. He changed his cabinet five times during his year and a half in office, running through 60 different cabinet officials, leaving various government agencies paralyzed.
Although Castillo is the first president to be investigated while still in office, the probes are no surprise in a country where nearly every former president in the last 40 years have been charged with corruption linked to multinational corporations, such as the Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.
Since 2016, Perú has been entrenched in political crises, with congresses and presidents trying to eliminate each other in turn. President Martín Vizcarra (2018-2020) dissolved Congress in 2019 and ordered new elections. That new legislature removed Vizcarra the next year. Then came President Manuel Merino, who lasted less than a week before a crackdown killed two protesters and injured 200 more. His successor, Francisco Sagasti, lasted nine months before Castillo took over.
Castillo on Wednesday became the second ex-president currently in custody in the country. A former Peruvian president, Alberto Fujimori, is serving a 25-year sentence for murder and corruption charges dating to his 1990-2000 rule.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former police officer warns of scams involving tampered gift cards at retailers
A former police officer is urging Canadians to be vigilant this holiday season when buying gift cards on display at retail stores, after almost falling victim to a scam involving tampered gift cards --- twice.
Where do airlines stand in 2023? Industry observers on airfare trends and profit margins
Canadians may see a noticeable drop in airfare early in the new year, something industry watchers say could put airlines on shaky ground financially moving forward.
Tick-borne bacteria increasingly widespread in Canada, study finds
Researchers from Quebec and Ontario are calling for better testing to track the spread of tick-borne germs as the disease-causing bacteria gain new ground in Canada.
U.S. deputy who catfished teen, killed her family was on psych hold in 2016
A Virginia sheriff's deputy who killed the family members of a 15-year-old California girl he tried to sexually extort online had been detained in 2016 for a psychiatric evaluation over threats to kill himself and his father, years before he joined law enforcement, according to a police report.
Canada's government will review RCMP equipment contract with ties to China: Trudeau
The federal government is reviewing an RCMP equipment contract with a company that has ties to China's government, the prime minister said Wednesday.
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
Six Canadian Christmas markets among 25 best in North America: travel blog
As Dec. 25 approaches, an international travel website has released its official 2022 list of the 25 best Christmas markets in North America, including six in Canada.
Man, 89, missing since Saturday found dead, OPP says
Police say the search for a missing man from Minden Hills has ended in tragedy.
Former Kelowna, B.C., mayor charged with sexual assault
The former mayor of Kelowna, B.C., has been charged with sexual assault, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Canada
-
Former Kelowna, B.C., mayor charged with sexual assault
The former mayor of Kelowna, B.C., has been charged with sexual assault, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
-
Families of missing women deserve search for their bodies, special interlocutor says
A Mohawk official tasked with helping Indigenous communities investigate unmarked graves says Winnipeg police's refusal to search for the remains of missing women in a landfill is a 'breach of human dignity.'
-
Man, 89, missing since Saturday found dead, OPP says
Police say the search for a missing man from Minden Hills has ended in tragedy.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
-
Former police officer warns of scams involving tampered gift cards at retailers
A former police officer is urging Canadians to be vigilant this holiday season when buying gift cards on display at retail stores, after almost falling victim to a scam involving tampered gift cards --- twice.
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan chiefs call for sovereignty acts to be withdrawn
First Nations chiefs in Alberta and Saskatchewan are calling for their provinces to toss proposed legislation they say is inherently undemocratic, unconstitutional and infringes on Indigenous rights.
World
-
U.S. deputy who catfished teen, killed her family was on psych hold in 2016
A Virginia sheriff's deputy who killed the family members of a 15-year-old California girl he tried to sexually extort online had been detained in 2016 for a psychiatric evaluation over threats to kill himself and his father, years before he joined law enforcement, according to a police report.
-
12-year-old boy charged with murder in fatal Dallas crash
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in a hit-and-run car crash that killed an 82-year-old woman last month, Dallas police said Wednesday.
-
Peru's president ousted by Congress in political crisis
The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis.
-
Jury weighs fate of ex-border agent who said he killed sex workers to clean up streets of his U.S. hometown
Jurors began deliberating Wednesday in the capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in 2018 because he wanted to clean up the streets of his South Texas hometown.
-
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
-
Suspected German coup plot leads to dozens of arrests
German police seized dozens of people including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a former judge on Wednesday, accusing the suspects of discussing the violent overthrow of the government but leaving unclear how concrete the plans were.
Politics
-
Families minister to introduce new bill on Canada's early learning and child-care system
The federal government appears to be on the verge of presenting new legislation aimed at strengthening Canada's early learning and child-care system. On Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould will be making what her office is calling a 'national announcement' on this topic.
-
Court rejects bid to release frozen funds to 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Two organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' won’t receive frozen donation funds to pay for their legal defence of a $300-million potential class-action lawsuit.
-
Liberals propose changes to foreign investment screening to protect national security
The Liberal government is aiming to address evolving national security concerns by proposing several changes to Canada's investment screening law, including giving broader powers to the industry minister.
Health
-
Extended wait for cancer test results stressful for northern Ont. woman
Linda Luyt, a survivor of endometrial cancer, receives an annual Pap test to ensure she’s still cancer-free. But now, results that usually take between three to six weeks are taking much long – and adding stress that she doesn’t need.
-
Juul reaches settlements covering more than 5,000 cases
Juul Labs has reached settlements covering more than 5,000 cases brought by about 10,000 plaintiffs related to its vaping products.
-
Canada 'unsuccessful' at limiting COVID-19 vaccine wastage, auditor general finds
While the federal government was successful in procuring COVID-19 vaccines amid an urgent pandemic situation, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) fell short when it came to minimizing the number of doses wasted and now millions are about to expire, according to Canada's auditor general.
Sci-Tech
-
Most iCloud data can now be end-to-end encrypted: Apple
As part of an ongoing privacy push, Apple said Wednesday it will now offer full end-to-encryption for nearly all the data its users store in its global cloud-based storage system. That will make it more difficult for hackers, spies and law enforcement agencies to access sensitive user information.
-
Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago
Scientists discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland.
-
Apple is sued by women who say AirTag lets stalkers track victims
Apple Inc has been sued by two women who said its AirTag devices have made it easier for their former partners and other stalkers to track down victims.
Entertainment
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy and 'spirit of Ukraine' named Time person of year
Time Magazine on Wednesday named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its person of the year, awarding him the accolade 'for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear.'
-
Microsoft strikes 10-year deal with Nintendo on Call of Duty
Microsoft agreed Wednesday to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years should its US$69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard go through -- an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony.
-
Six Canadian Christmas markets among 25 best in North America: travel blog
As Dec. 25 approaches, an international travel website has released its official 2022 list of the 25 best Christmas markets in North America, including six in Canada.
Business
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
-
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
-
If your fixed-rate mortgage is up for renewal soon, we want to hear from you
Amid rising interest rates, Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages may be faced with much higher monthly payments upon renewing their agreement. If your mortgage will soon be up for renewal and you want to share your concerns, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Lifestyle
-
Elon Musk briefly loses title as world's richest person to LVMH boss: Forbes
Twitter owner and Tesla boss Elon Musk briefly lost his title as the world's richest person on Wednesday, according to Forbes, following a steep drop in the value of his stake in the electric-car maker and a US$44 billion bet on the social media firm.
-
How you sleep can cause neck and back pain
Neck pain may have many causes: Stress, poor posture, texting, injuries from sports, car or other accidents and chronic illnesses such as fibromyalgia, to name a few. But there's another culprit you may not be considering — how you sleep.
-
New $2 coin with black ring will honour late Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $2 coin with a black ring in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Sports
-
Aaron Judge, Yankees reach US$360M, 9-year deal: AP source
Aaron Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a US$360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with baseball's biggest free agent deal ever.
-
Hansi Flick staying as Germany head coach despite World Cup flop
Flick's future was more uncertain following Germany's early World Cup exit, its third straight disappointing performance at a major tournament, and the former Bayern Munich coach was under pressure going into Wednesday's meeting with federation president Bernd Neuendorf and vice president Hans-Joachim Watzke.
-
Vancouver, Calgary first teams announced in new women's pro soccer league
A new professional women's soccer league is coming to Canada.
Autos
-
Hertz to pay $168M to settle over 95 per cent of wrongful theft, report claims
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said on Monday it will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95 per cent of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.
-
PM, premier attend unveiling of full-scale electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll, Ont.
Designed for deliveries, a fully electric commercial vehicle — the first of its kind — rolled off the CAMI line Monday in Ingersoll, with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford in attendance.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.