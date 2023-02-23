Peru offers C$17,000 to families who lost loved ones in protests
Peru's government is offering families who lost a relative during nationwide protests between December 8 and February 10 around C$17,000 in financial support, according to a decree published by the official newspaper "El Peruano" on Tuesday.
Each family will be granted approximately $17,000 Canadian dollars (50,000 nuevos soles), while the injured will receive half this amount, or $8,800 Canadian dollars (25,000 nuevos soles), according to the decree.
The payments have been categorized as financial help for civilians and policemen and are not considered as reparations, the decree adds.
Amnesty International criticized the government for not taking responsibility for the deaths in a statement.
"Economic assistance to the people killed and injured is a duty by the State due to the families' patrimonial affectation but does not exempt (the state) of the responsibility to look for truth, justice, and reparation for the victims for the abuse of their human rights," it wrote on Twitter.
As CNN first reported, Peruvian families have demanded reparations for deaths and injuries around the protests since former President Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested in December. His removal from office sparked the demonstrations amid deep dissatisfaction over living conditions and inequality in the country.
There has been at least 60 protest-related deaths, according to Peru's Ombudsman's office, including one police officer. Most of those deaths happened outside Lima. As of February 22, seven people died in Apurimac, ten in Ayacucho and twenty in Puno for example, according to the same organization.
The government's announcement comes after a preliminary report released by Amnesty International accused Peruvian authorities of acting with "a marked racist bias" in its crackdown on the protests last week.
The human rights group also accused Peruvian security forces of using firearms with lethal ammunition "as one of their primary methods of dispersing demonstrations, even when there was no apparent risk to the lives of others" -- a violation of international human rights standards.
CNN reached out to the Ministry of Defense and Interior for comment on the Amnesty International report and the allegations of excessive use of force against protesters. The Ministry of Defense declined to comment and told CNN there is an ongoing investigation by Peru's Prosecutor Office with which they are collaborating.
A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry also declined to comment, highlighting the ongoing investigation by the prosecutor's office
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
'The alligator's got her': 911 call reveals new details of Florida attack
The horrifying 911 call of the deadly alligator attack in Florida revealed the animal had been in the area in recent weeks, according to a neighbour who witnessed the 85-year-old woman taken into the lake.
Narrow escape: Family of five arrives in Poland after deadly shelling attack on Kherson
Nearly a year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a family of five escaped the country after narrowly avoiding Russian shelling in Kherson.
What time of day should I work out? Here's what researchers say is optimal
According to research in the journal Nature Communications, while moderate to intense physical activity at any point of the day reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality— afternoon workouts seem to be the most effective.
Life in Kyiv, though subdued, continues on a year after Russia's invasion: Canada's ambassador to Ukraine
In the year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza has witnessed first hand how the nation's capital Kyiv has remained resilient.
Rent in Canada: Which cities are seeing rates rise, and where are tenants paying less?
Canadian landlords were asking for less money in January than they were in December, but significantly more than they'd charged at this time last year, according to a recently released report.
2 million air fryers recalled in U.S., Canada, Mexico for fire risk
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.
China calls for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, peace talks
China, a firm Russian ally, has called for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Moscow and the opening of peace talks as part of a 12-point proposal to end the conflict.
7 shot, including 2-year-old, outside Philadelphia school
Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.
Canada
-
Loblaw facing 'over 1,000 supplier requests' for fresh price hikes: Galen G. Weston
Canada's biggest grocer is facing fresh price hikes from suppliers, signalling food inflation will continue its relentless ascent in the coming months.
-
Quebec bill aims to protect rape victims from forced paternity tests
Quebec's Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette tabled a new bill on Thursday that would refuse the right of rapists to demand paternity tests for the offspring of their crimes.
-
Government spent nearly $400K on hotels for Queen's funeral, including $6K/night suite
The Canadian government spent nearly $400,000 on hotel rooms during the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, a figure that includes a luxurious $6,000-a-night river-view suite.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who may be in Toronto area
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario Provincial Police for a 31-year-old man known to frequent the Toronto area.
-
Accused extremist recruiter Awso Peshdary pleads guilty to terrorism-related charges
An accused recruiter for the Islamic State military group has renounced his previous extremism and pleaded guilty to terrorism offences in an Ottawa courtroom.
-
B.C. police watchdog raises concerns after prisoner dies of alcohol withdrawal in police cells
B.C.'s police watchdog says Mounties did not act negligently after a man died of acute alcohol withdrawal while in a jail cell on Vancouver Island last year.
World
-
China calls for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, peace talks
China, a firm Russian ally, has called for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Moscow and the opening of peace talks as part of a 12-point proposal to end the conflict.
-
7 shot, including 2-year-old, outside Philadelphia school
Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.
-
Russia launches rescue ship to space station after leaks
Russia launched a rescue ship Friday for two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut whose original ride home sprang a dangerous leak while parked at the International Space Station.
-
Narrow escape: Family of five arrives in Poland after deadly shelling attack on Kherson
Nearly a year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a family of five escaped the country after narrowly avoiding Russian shelling in Kherson.
-
North Korea makes fresh threats, U.S. bombers fly after ICBM test
North Korea said Sunday its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test was meant to further bolster its 'fatal' nuclear attack capacity and threatened additional powerful steps over upcoming military drills between the United States and South Korea.
-
Train crew had little warning before Ohio wreck, probe finds
The crew operating a freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, didn't get much warning before dozens of cars went off the tracks, and there is no indication that crew members did anything wrong, federal investigators said Thursday as they released a preliminary report into the fiery wreck that prompted a toxic chemical release and an evacuation.
Politics
-
Five provinces sign health deal but specific targets, timelines still to come
Half of Canada's provinces have now formally signed on to the new health-care deal proposed by the federal government two weeks ago.
-
TikTok under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities
Social media short-form video giant TikTok is under investigation in Canada over its use and collection of users' personal information. The China-owned platform says it welcomes the opportunity to work with federal and provincial authorities 'to set the record straight.'
-
Here is how Canada spent $1B in military aid for Ukraine since the war began
In the year since Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine, Canada has committed more than $1 billion in military aid to help Ukrainians defend themselves from Russia. CTVNews.ca breaks down how Canada's money has been spent as of mid-February 2023, as well as the status of shipments of supplies and military deployments.
Health
-
2 million air fryers recalled in U.S., Canada, Mexico for fire risk
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.
-
Avian flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia, officials say
An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu in the country's first known human H5N1 infection since 2014, health officials said.
-
Effects of COVID-19 fatigue in elite athlete revealed in new study
Not even elite athletes can escape the effects of post-COVID-19 fatigue, though their experiences may vary from the average patient's, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal on Feb. 17.
Sci-Tech
-
TikTok under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities
Social media short-form video giant TikTok is under investigation in Canada over its use and collection of users' personal information. The China-owned platform says it welcomes the opportunity to work with federal and provincial authorities 'to set the record straight.'
-
N.S. researcher identifies first recorded case of an orca caring for pilot whale baby
A Halifax-based biologist who helped to document the first recorded case of an orca caring for the offspring of another species says the finding sheds light on a complex animal relationship.
-
TikTok banned from EU Commission phones over cybersecurity
The European Union's executive branch said Thursday that it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure, reflecting widening worries from Western officials over the Chinese-owned video sharing app.
Entertainment
-
Alicia Allain Schneider, 'Dukes of Hazzard' star wife, dead
Alicia Allain Schneider, filmmaker and wife of 'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider, has died at the couple's home in south Louisiana.
-
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in shooting, can still work
Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie and waived his first formal court appearance, in court documents filed Thursday.
-
R. Kelly avoids lengthy add-on to 30-year prison sentence
A federal judge on Thursday rejected a call from prosecutors to keep R. Kelly behind bars until he is 100, instead telling the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer he would serve all but one of his 20 years on child sex convictions simultaneously with a previous sentence.
Business
-
Rent in Canada: Which cities are seeing rates rise, and where are tenants paying less?
Canadian landlords were asking for less money in January than they were in December, but significantly more than they'd charged at this time last year, according to a recently released report.
-
Loblaw facing 'over 1,000 supplier requests' for fresh price hikes: Galen G. Weston
Canada's biggest grocer is facing fresh price hikes from suppliers, signalling food inflation will continue its relentless ascent in the coming months.
-
Black business owners on the rise in Canada, but barriers still exist: StatCan report
The number of Black business owners in Canada has increased since 2005 but income inequalities are still persisting, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
Lifestyle
-
'You got to bet on an idea': Canadian entrepreneur holding $250K funding competition for startups
A Canadian entrepreneur is giving back by holding a contest for $250,000 to help a startup turn their business idea into a reality.
-
Ontario company selling 'odd' or 'ugly' produce for huge discount launching in Toronto
An Ontario-based company that sells 'odd' or 'ugly' fruits and vegetables that don’t meet major grocery retailer’s strict aesthetic standards is launching in Toronto.
-
Getting divorced? The top tax considerations to take into account
There are three different tax consequences couples should take into consideration when it comes to breaking up, Silvia Jacinto, tax partner at Deloitte explains on CTVNews.ca
Sports
-
Serena Williams to receive honour at NAACP Image Awards
Serena Williams will be honoured for her tennis achievements, business success and efforts to uplift the community at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend.
-
Canada trounces U.S. 5-0 for fourth straight win to claim Rivalry Series
Blayre Turnbull led all scorers with two goals as Canada used a four-goal second period to fuel a 5-0 win over the U.S. to claim the Rivalry Series.
-
Vancouver Canucks unveil special First Nations jersey designed with late Gino Odjick in mind
The Vancouver Canucks will be sporting a new look during warm-ups for their upcoming First Nations Celebration game.
Autos
-
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.
-
Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
-
Opinion
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.