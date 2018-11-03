Person dead, another missing after Amazon building collapse
Emergency personnel look over damage, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, after a weather-related building collapse at an Amazon distribution warehouse on Baltimore's southeast side Friday night. Chief Roman Clark tells the Sun that a 50-foot wall collapsed late Friday at the Amazon Fulfillment Center as a storm hit the area. (Ulysses Munoz/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, November 3, 2018 12:54PM EDT
BALTIMORE - The fire department says one person is dead and another was unaccounted after a weather-related building collapse at an Amazon distribution warehouse on Baltimore's southeast side, the Baltimore Sun reports.
Chief Roman Clark tells the Sun that a 50-foot wall collapsed late Friday at the Amazon Fulfillment Center as a storm hit the area. Clark says one person was found under debris and taken to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, the Sun reports. He adds that a second person was unaccounted for.
Images taken from outside the facility showed a badly damaged truck and a knocked over light pole, the Sun reports.
The National Weather Service had earlier warned of thunderstorms in the area, with some producing gusty winds and heavy rain.
@amazon apparently the BWI5 Fulfillment Center has a collapse during this tornado/storm @wbaltv11 pic.twitter.com/373eOUzFih— vincent (@HyperTendencies) November 3, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Person dead, another missing after Amazon building collapse
- Florida becomes epicentre of America's polarizing politics
- Parkland survivors vote for 1st time, months after massacre
- 'Healing service' held outside Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 died
- Police: 3 dead, including shooter, at Florida yoga studio