People worldwide gather to mark anniversary of war in Ukraine
A wrecked Russian tank put on display in Berlin, a bloody cake with a skull on top of it left in a Belgrade street and Ukraine's yellow-and-blue flag held aloft in the sizzling Bangkok sun were among the memorials, stunts and ceremonies held across the world Friday to mark the anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbour.
Commemorations of a grim year for Ukraine spread across the globe, drawing people to peace rallies and other events in the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Latin America.
A rusting T-72 tank was placed outside the prominent Russian Embassy building on the German capital's Unter den Linden boulevard.
The tank was struck in the Kyiv region in the early stages of the war, which began on Feb. 24, 2022. It was taken to Berlin by a private group, which said that the Ukrainian defence ministry's Military History Museum loaned it. Destroyed Russian armour litters parts of Ukraine after months of battlefield setbacks for the Kremlin's forces.
"The whole world should see that there are many people in Germany who stand behind Ukraine, so that's why we're putting the Russians' scrap tank in front of their door," said Wieland Giebel of the Berlin Story group, who was one of the exhibit's organizers.
In Serbia, whose government has maintained friendly relations with Russia and has refused to join Western sanctions designed to punish Moscow for its invasion, police moved in to stop a group of anti-war activists from reaching the Russian Embassy in the capital, Belgrade.
The activists wanted to hand over a demand for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be put on trial for genocide in Ukraine. They left a cake, covered with red icing representing blood and with a skull on top of it, on the pavement near the embassy.
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stepped outside his office at No. 10 Downing Street, joining Ukraine's ambassador and some Ukrainian soldiers being trained in the United Kingdom for a minute's silence in commemoration of those killed in the fighting.
King Charles III published a message lauding the "remarkable courage and resilience" of the Ukrainian people.
A teenage Ukrainian pianist forced to flee her country with her mother when the war broke out gave a solo performance at a shopping mall in the city of Liverpool in northwest England.
Alisa Bushuieva, age 13, wore a traditional Ukrainian floral headband and dress as she played her country's national anthem.
At a convention center in Utrecht, Netherlands, about 2,000 Ukrainian refugees gathered to hear by video link a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and in Brussels hundreds gathered to wave the Ukrainian flag and chant "Slava Ukraini!" (Glory to Ukraine).
In northern Europe, people placed candles on the steps of Helsinki Cathedral at a memorial event for Ukraine war victims, and in southern Europe peace quotations printed on jute bags were displayed in Rome as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato entitled "The Meeting: The Symbol of Peace."
Moscow planned no special events for Friday, as most Russians took a nationwide day off amid an extended public holiday. As part of authorities' relentless effort to prevent any sign of dissent, police in some areas visited activists' homes to warn them against trying to stage any demonstrations.
Ukrainians living in Brazil protested outside the Russian Consulate in Sao Paulo, with one sign comparing Putin to Adolf Hitler.
Ukrainians in Lebanon chanted slogans during a Beirut rally and held up signs saying, "Stand strong with Ukraine" and "No terrorism." Ukrainians and their supporters also marked the anniversary in Tel Aviv.
Dozens of South Koreans and Ukrainian expatriates gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Seoul. They held candles and banners demanding the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.
A peace rally was also held in Tokyo, and people placed flowers outside the Ukrainian consulate in Bali, Indonesia in tribute to those killed in the war.
Ukrainians living in Thailand gathered outside their embassy in Bangkok. About 50 people, many wearing their national colors, sang the national anthem as an embassy official raised the flag. Several wept during a speech by the embassy's charge d'affaires, in which he urged them to stay strong.
Iliana Martsenyak, originally from the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which has been pummeled by Russian barrages, wiped tears from her eyes as she spoke of how the anniversary made her feel.
"Honestly, I cannot find any words to describe how me and every single Ukrainian feels today because of this absolutely irrational, cruel and awful war that has been brought to our land," she said.
The group marched to a nearby city park, holding Ukrainian flags and protest signs aloft. They stopped at the library of Lumpini park, largely in silence as a mother embraced her young daughter and others stared resolutely into the distance.
Some of the anniversary commemorations began Thursday evening, when the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Portuguese parliament building in Lisbon were lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The Sydney Opera House followed suit on Friday.
A vigil took place in London's Trafalgar Square, organized by the Ukrainian and U.S. embassies, and 461 paper angels were hung from the roof of the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London to commemorate each Ukrainian child that has died in the past year.
Other events were scheduled for later Friday across Europe.
------
AP journalists around the world contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year. Here's why
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Paul Workman: How war has changed Ukraine, and Ukrainians, one year later
CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman shares his memories of Ukraine early into Russia's invasion and compares them to the reality of present day on CTVNews.ca
Penguin to publish 'classic' Roald Dahl books after backlash
Publisher Penguin Random House announced Friday it will publish 'classic' unexpurgated versions of Roald Dahl's children's novels after it received criticism for cuts and rewrites that were intended to make the books suitable for modern readers.
People worldwide gather to mark anniversary of war in Ukraine
Commemorations of a grim year for Ukraine spread across the globe, drawing people to peace rallies and other events in the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Latin America.
What is China's peace proposal to end the fighting in Ukraine?
One year into Russia's war against Ukraine, China is offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting. Here's a closer look at what the proposal entails.
2 million air fryers recalled in U.S., Canada, Mexico for fire risk
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.
'Not true': Menopause myths and common misconceptions debunked
Roughly half the population of Canada can experience menopause, but a taboo on talking about it creates misinformation and myths that one expert joins CTV’s Your Morning to debunk.
Ottawa pledges $32M for Ukraine's 'security and stabilization' as one year since invasion is marked
The federal government announced Friday it will provide Ukraine with more than $32 million to strengthen the country's security and stabilization, as it marks one year since Russia's invasion.
Government spent nearly $400K on hotels for Queen's funeral, including $6K/night suite
The Canadian government spent nearly $400,000 on hotel rooms during the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, a figure that includes a luxurious $6,000-a-night river-view suite.
Canada
-
Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year. Here's why
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
-
Canadians 'Stand with Ukraine' on one-year anniversary of Russian invasion
From coast to coast, thousands of Canadians are expected to take part today in a series of rallies in support of Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
-
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: survey
Nearly half of Canadians say they think mortgage fraud is common in Canada, while a sizeable portion think it’s acceptable to inflate income or misrepresent your employment to secure a mortgage.
-
Flights and schools cancelled, collisions reported as wintry weather hits the Maritimes
A low-pressure system brought snowfall to parts of the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday causing collisions and cancellations in some areas.
-
Bitter legacy hangs over today's energy discussions between Quebec and N.L. premiers
As Quebec Premier Francois Legault seeks a new energy deal with Newfoundland and Labrador, he faces a public in the Atlantic province scarred by the legacy of a pair of hydroelectric projects mired in missteps.
-
Manitoba, federal government reach health-care deal
The federal government says in a news release that it has signed an agreement in principle to invest $6.74 billion over 10 years in Manitoba's health-care system.
World
-
People worldwide gather to mark anniversary of war in Ukraine
Commemorations of a grim year for Ukraine spread across the globe, drawing people to peace rallies and other events in the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Latin America.
-
Report: Istanbul bomb suspect killed in operation in Syria
Turkish forces have killed the alleged mastermind behind a deadly Istanbul street bombing in an operation in northern Syria, Turkiye's state-run news agency reported on Friday.
-
Israel's outpost approvals boost settlers, deepen conflict
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new far-right government announced last week it would legalize Givat Harel, along with nine other unauthorized West Bank outposts, boosting settlers' morale and strengthening their hold on the land.
-
Iran calls 84 per cent uranium enrichment allegation a 'conspiracy'
Iranian state television on Friday offered an extended defence against an accusation attributed to international inspectors that it enriched uranium to 84 per cent purity, with an official calling it part of a 'conspiracy' against Tehran amid tensions over its nuclear program.
-
Ahead of Nigeria elections, residents stock-up on food, essentials
At a market in Nigeria's northern Kano state customers stocked up on Friday on food and essentials, uncertain of the outcome of Saturday's election to choose a new president and lawmakers, in a country where voting has sometimes been followed by violence.
-
Winter storms shut down much of Portland, paralyze travel
Winter storms sowed more chaos across the U.S. on Thursday, shutting down much of Portland with almost a foot of snow and paralyzing travel from parts of the Pacific Coast all the way to the northern Plains.
Politics
-
Five provinces sign health deal but specific targets, timelines still to come
Half of Canada's provinces have now formally signed on to the new health-care deal proposed by the federal government two weeks ago.
-
TikTok under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities
Social media short-form video giant TikTok is under investigation in Canada over its use and collection of users' personal information. The China-owned platform says it welcomes the opportunity to work with federal and provincial authorities 'to set the record straight.'
-
Ottawa pledges $32M for Ukraine's 'security and stabilization' as one year since invasion is marked
The federal government announced Friday it will provide Ukraine with more than $32 million to strengthen the country's security and stabilization, as it marks one year since Russia's invasion.
Health
-
'Not true': Menopause myths and common misconceptions debunked
Roughly half the population of Canada can experience menopause, but a taboo on talking about it creates misinformation and myths that one expert joins CTV’s Your Morning to debunk.
-
Five provinces sign health deal but specific targets, timelines still to come
Half of Canada's provinces have now formally signed on to the new health-care deal proposed by the federal government two weeks ago.
-
Avian flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia, officials say
An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu in the country's first known human H5N1 infection since 2014, health officials said.
Sci-Tech
-
TikTok under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities
Social media short-form video giant TikTok is under investigation in Canada over its use and collection of users' personal information. The China-owned platform says it welcomes the opportunity to work with federal and provincial authorities 'to set the record straight.'
-
Russia launches rescue ship to space station after leaks
Russia launched a rescue ship Friday for two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut whose original ride home sprang a dangerous leak while parked at the International Space Station.
-
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
Entertainment
-
Ellie Goulding had 'a lot of trauma' from being falsely accused of cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan
In a recent interview, British pop star Ellie Goulding talked about being accused of cheating on singer Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan in 2014, despite the fact she was never in a relationship with Sheeran.
-
Alicia Allain Schneider, 'Dukes of Hazzard' star wife, dead
Alicia Allain Schneider, filmmaker and wife of 'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider, has died at the couple's home in south Louisiana.
-
'Succession' creator says upcoming 4th season is its last
The creator of the hit HBO series “Succession” says the upcoming fourth season will be its last.
Business
-
Wall Street tumbles toward worst week since early December
Stocks are tumbling on Wall Street Friday as dispiriting evidence keeps piling up to show inflation isn't cooling as quickly as hoped.
-
Germany's BASF to shed 2,600 jobs in cost-cutting drive
Chemicals maker BASF said Friday that it plans to cut around 2,600 jobs in a cost-cutting drive spurred in part by the impact of high energy prices. The announcement came after charges related to the exit from Russia of the company's gas and oil subsidiary pushed it to a loss in 2022.
-
Ukraine tensions flare at G20 finance meetings in India
Tensions over Russia's war on Ukraine flared Friday at meetings of financial chiefs of the Group of 20 leading economies, where geopolitics affected the atmosphere if not the agenda of the gathering in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru.
Lifestyle
-
Joy and sorrow: Grim birthdays for the war babies born as Russia invaded
The 24th of February is forever etched in the collective consciousness of all Ukrainians -- and for women who gave birth and men who became fathers as the bombs began to fall, the day holds especially complicated emotions.
-
Ontario company selling 'odd' or 'ugly' produce for huge discount launching in Toronto
An Ontario-based company that sells 'odd' or 'ugly' fruits and vegetables that don’t meet major grocery retailer’s strict aesthetic standards is launching in Toronto.
-
'You got to bet on an idea': Canadian entrepreneur holding $250K funding competition for startups
A Canadian entrepreneur is giving back by holding a contest for $250,000 to help a startup turn their business idea into a reality.
Sports
-
Sask. RCMP recover large portion of treasured Gretzky collection worth $100,000
Saskatchewan RCMP say roughly three-quarters of a collection of coveted Wayne Gretzky memorabilia has been found nearly a year after it was reported stolen.
-
Serena Williams to receive honour at NAACP Image Awards
Serena Williams will be honoured for her tennis achievements, business success and efforts to uplift the community at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend.
-
Vancouver Canucks unveil special First Nations jersey designed with late Gino Odjick in mind
The Vancouver Canucks will be sporting a new look during warm-ups for their upcoming First Nations Celebration game.
Autos
-
Farmer sues Volkswagen for combustion engines contributing to climate change, court rejects
A German court on Friday rejected a farmer's bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
-
Mercedes, McLaren admit difficulties on Day 2 of F1 testing in Bahrain
Preseason Formula One testing continued in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season. Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull -- a contrast to teammate Max Verstappen setting the fastest time the day before -- and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.
-
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.