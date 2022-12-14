People of Ukraine handed EU's top human rights prize

Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run

A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

