Pentagon planning U.S. troop pullout from Afghanistan: officials
In this Monday, April 21, 2008 file photo, a U.S soldier looks through the scope of his weapon during a night patrol in Mandozai, in Khost province, Afghanistan, seen through night vision equipment. About 400,000 veterans had a PTSD diagnosis in 2013, according to the Veterans Affairs health system. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 9:25PM EST
WASHINGTON -- U.S. officials say the Pentagon is developing plans to withdraw up to half of the 14,000 American troops serving in Afghanistan, marking a sharp change in the Trump administration's policy aimed at forcing the Taliban to the peace table after more than 17 years of war.
One official says the troops could be out by summer, but no final decision has been made.
U.S. President Donald Trump has long pressed to pull troops out of Afghanistan, but was persuaded by Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and others to keep them there to pressure the Taliban and battle a stubborn Islamic State insurgency.
Officials say the latest White House push for withdrawal was another key factor in Mattis' decision to resign Thursday.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.