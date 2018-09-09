Pence: I'm confident no one on my staff wrote the NYT column
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to airmen during a visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 9:40AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence says he's "100 per cent confident" that no one on his staff was involved with the anonymous New York Times column criticizing President Donald Trump's leadership.
Pence tells Sunday's edition of CBS' "Face the Nation" that he hasn't polled staffers about the opinion piece because "I know them. I know their character."
The vice-president says his aides are as dedicated as he is to advancing Trump's agenda.
Pence also says he hasn't been asked for an interview by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He says he's willing to sit down with Mueller if asked.
Pence adds that he has co-operated with all requests for information from the special counsel and will continue to.
