Pelosi says Trump's Ukraine actions amount to 'bribery'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., centre, speaks during an event on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Nov. 12, 2019. (Susan Walsh / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 12:11PM EST
WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the president's actions in the impeachment inquiry amount to "bribery."
Pelosi told reporters Thursday that while U.S. President Donald Trump says his call with Ukraine was "perfect," she thinks "it's perfectly wrong."
Bribery is an impeachable offence spelled out in the Constitution.
The House opened public hearings this week in the impeachment inquiry. It revolves around Trump asking the Ukraine president for a "favour" in a July phone call. Trump wanted an investigation of Democrats and 2020 rival Joe Biden, while withholding military aid, according to the testimony.
Trump calls the inquiry a "hoax" and a "sham."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Millions watched opening of Trump hearings, how many heard?
- Man accused in 1987 Canada abduction faces sentencing in U.S.
- North Korea say U.S. offered to resume nuclear talks in December
- U.S. man executed after courts deny appeals for new DNA testing
- Venice braces for more high water as alarms sound