Pelosi says Trump not paying heed to intelligence advisers
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters during a news conference a day after a bipartisan group of House and Senate bargainers met to craft a border security compromise aimed at avoiding another government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Matthew Daly, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 12:50PM EST
WASHINGTON - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump hasn't paid attention to warnings from his own administration about threats posed by North Korea, Iran and other countries.
Pelosi says U.S. intelligence officials were "courageous" in speaking "truth to power" by contradicting Trump to Congress.
She says she's dismayed that, in her words, Trump "just doesn't seem to have the attention span or the desire to hear what the intelligence community has been telling him."
Trump lashed out at his intelligence chiefs after they told Congress that North Korea is unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal and that the Iran nuclear deal is working.
Trump tweeted that, "Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!"
Pelosi calls Trump's comments "stunning" and suggests that congressional Republicans "have an intervention" with Trump.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.S. deep freeze expected to ease, but disruptions persist
- Dutch church ends 24-7 service after government policy shift
- Dutch historian scolds World Economic Forum for ignoring tax evasion
- Pelosi says Trump not paying heed to intelligence advisers
- Leopard strays into residential area in India, injures 4