Pelosi says children, grandchildren are 'heartbroken and traumatized' in first comments since attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that while her husband, Paul, continues to improve following Friday's violent attack in their San Francisco home, their children and grandchildren "are heartbroken and traumatized."

The comments, her first since the attack, came Saturday night in a letter to all members of the House of Representatives

"Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul," Pelosi wrote. "Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop."

This story is breaking and will be updated.