TORONTO -- U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered a bold statement just minutes after President Donald Trump's state of the union address on Tuesday night, ripping up a paper copy of the speech.

Pelosi says she ripped the speech because "it was a manifesto of mistruths." She later told reporters as she was leaving Capitol Hill that it was "the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives."

The gesture was not planned, according to a person close to the speaker.

The White House quickly responded, accusing Pelosi of disrespecting Americans the U.S. president mentioned during his address.

Speaker Pelosi just ripped up:



One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.



The survival of a child born at 21 weeks.



The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller.



A service member's reunion with his family.



That's her legacy. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020

Repeatedly taking swipes at Democrats, Trump's speech set out his case for re-election with a focus on health care, while touting the nation's economic success and changes to immigration.

At least two Democrats walked out during the speech while several others, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, chose to boycott it.

Republicans denounced Pelosi's tearing up the speech as disrespectful, but Rep. Veronica Escobar, who gave the Democrats' Spanish-language response to the address, thanked Pelosi for "ripping up lies and hate."

Former U.S. ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley tweeted, "Disappointed to see @SpeakerPelosi rip up the speech that mentioned lives we’ve lost and heroes we celebrated at the SOTU. No matter how you feel or what you disagree with, remember others are watching. This was unbecoming of someone at her level in office."

Disappointed to see @SpeakerPelosi rip up the speech that mentioned lives we’ve lost and heroes we celebrated at the SOTU. No matter how you feel or what you disagree with, remember others are watching. This was unbecoming of someone at her level in office. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 5, 2020

The end-of-speech theatrics was part of a tense evening between Trump and Pelosi. Ahead of the address, Trump appeared to dodge the offer of a handshake from the House Speaker, though it was not clear he had seen Pelosi extend her hand. While Pelosi did join several standing ovations during the speech, at some moments when Republicans often cheered, she remained in her seat, shaking her head at Trump's remarks.

The speech-ripping echoes Pelosi's response to the 2019 state of the union when her smirking clap raised the question: was her applause sarcastic? Pelosi insisted that it was genuine.

Pelosi has been at the forefront of the effort to remove Trump from office on two impeachment charges. Trump is expected to be acquitted of the charges at the Senate level as early as Wednesday.

--With files from The Associated Press