Pelosi meets with Democrats amid Trump impeachment calls
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is questioned by reporters as she departs the Capitol en route to a speaking event in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Pelosi will meet with her caucus later as more House Democrats are urging an impeachment inquiry amid reports that President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 2:14PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon after she meets with House chairmen and members of the Democratic caucus.
Her comments come as more than a dozen Democrats, many of them moderates, have endorsed impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump.
The calls come as Democrats have questioned whether Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden's family. The administration is withholding a whistleblower complaint at least partly related to that matter from Congress.
