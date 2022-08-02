Pelosi believed headed to Taiwan, raising tension with China

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, centre, tours the parliament house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Malaysia's Department of Information via AP) U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, centre, tours the parliament house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Malaysia's Department of Information via AP)

Taliban under scrutiny as U.S. kills al Qaeda leader in Kabul

The U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house intensified global scrutiny Tuesday of Afghanistan's Taliban rulers and further undermined their efforts to secure international recognition and desperately needed aid.

In this 1998 file photo, Ayman al-Zawahri, left, listens during a news conference with Osama bin Laden in Khost, Afghanistan. (Mazhar Ali Khan / AP)

  • Stephen King to testify for government in books merger trial

    As the U.S. Justice Department bids to convince a federal judge that the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would damage the careers of some of the most popular authors, it is leaning in part on the testimony of a writer who has thrived like few others: Stephen King.

    Author Stephen King speaks at Book Expo America in New York, on June 1, 2017. (Mark Lennihan / AP)

  • 'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols

    Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.

