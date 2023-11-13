Pedestrian narrowly avoids being hit by a car fleeing police in Poland

A Polish pedestrian's swift reaction prevented him from being hit by a car involved in a police pursuit last week in Racibórz.

CCTV video shared by the Silesian Police shows a black Volkswagen mounting on the sidewalk and heading straight toward a pedestrian. The man reacted quickly and avoided the oncoming vehicle, however.

As the car chase continued, the driver hit two police vehicles before he and his passenger attempted to escape on foot.

According to police, the 36-year-old driver had no license and was under three active driving bans. He is facing several charges, is expected to be jailed for the next three months and could face up to five years in prison.